Liveupdated1699714563

Bayern München vs Heidenheim LIVE: Bundesliga latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Follow all the action from Allianz Arena

Luke Baker
Saturday 11 November 2023 13:30
Comments
A general view of the Allianz Arena
A general view of the Allianz Arena
(Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Bayern München face Heidenheim in the Bundesliga today.

Bayern Munich remain the dominant force in German football and secured another title win last season, while they signed England captain Harry Kane over the summer to further boost their attacking prowess.

Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig are their main challengers, but behind them a fierce battle for European football continues with Union Berlin, Bayer Leverkusen and Eintracht Frankfurt expected to be among the best of the rest once more.

At the other end, Stuttgart and Augsburg will be aiming for better after they only just survived last season, while FC Heidenheim are this year in the top flight for the first time in their entire history.

Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.

1699714469

Bayern München vs Heidenheim

Foul by Dayot Upamecano (FC Bayern München).

11 November 2023 14:54
1699714444

Bayern München vs Heidenheim

Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Jan Schöppner.

11 November 2023 14:54
1699714419

Bayern München vs Heidenheim

Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Jan-Niklas Beste.

11 November 2023 14:53
1699714168

Bayern München vs Heidenheim

Attempt missed. Tim Kleindienst (1. FC Heidenheim 1846) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Eren Dinkçi.

11 November 2023 14:49
1699714068

Bayern München vs Heidenheim

Attempt missed. Konrad Laimer (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left following a corner.

11 November 2023 14:47
1699714037

Bayern München vs Heidenheim

Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Benedikt Gimber.

11 November 2023 14:47
1699713821

Bayern München vs Heidenheim

Goal! FC Bayern München 1, 1. FC Heidenheim 1846 0. Harry Kane (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Leroy Sané.

11 November 2023 14:43
1699713716

Bayern München vs Heidenheim

Attempt missed. Kim Min-Jae (FC Bayern München) header from the right side of the six yard box.

11 November 2023 14:41
1699713687

Bayern München vs Heidenheim

Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Jan-Niklas Beste.

11 November 2023 14:41
1699713653

Bayern München vs Heidenheim

Attempt blocked. Leroy Sané (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is blocked. Assisted by Thomas Müller.

11 November 2023 14:40

