Bayern München vs Heidenheim LIVE: Bundesliga latest score, goals and updates from fixture
Follow all the action from Allianz Arena
Follow live coverage as Bayern München face Heidenheim in the Bundesliga today.
Bayern Munich remain the dominant force in German football and secured another title win last season, while they signed England captain Harry Kane over the summer to further boost their attacking prowess.
Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig are their main challengers, but behind them a fierce battle for European football continues with Union Berlin, Bayer Leverkusen and Eintracht Frankfurt expected to be among the best of the rest once more.
At the other end, Stuttgart and Augsburg will be aiming for better after they only just survived last season, while FC Heidenheim are this year in the top flight for the first time in their entire history.
Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.
Bayern München vs Heidenheim
Foul by Dayot Upamecano (FC Bayern München).
Bayern München vs Heidenheim
Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Jan Schöppner.
Bayern München vs Heidenheim
Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Jan-Niklas Beste.
Bayern München vs Heidenheim
Attempt missed. Tim Kleindienst (1. FC Heidenheim 1846) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Eren Dinkçi.
Bayern München vs Heidenheim
Attempt missed. Konrad Laimer (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left following a corner.
Bayern München vs Heidenheim
Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Benedikt Gimber.
Bayern München vs Heidenheim
Goal! FC Bayern München 1, 1. FC Heidenheim 1846 0. Harry Kane (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Leroy Sané.
Bayern München vs Heidenheim
Attempt missed. Kim Min-Jae (FC Bayern München) header from the right side of the six yard box.
Bayern München vs Heidenheim
Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Jan-Niklas Beste.
Bayern München vs Heidenheim
Attempt blocked. Leroy Sané (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is blocked. Assisted by Thomas Müller.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies