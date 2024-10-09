Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Arsenal begin their Group C efforts in the Women’s Champions League with a potentially tricky trip to Bayern Munich.

Jonas Eidevall’s side progressed past Hacken to reach the group stages of the competition and will be bidding for a deep competition run.

But Bayern, Juventus and Valeranga represent dangerous opposition for the London club, with the German side winning the Frauen Bundesliga without losing a game last season.

The Bavarians are five from five in the league so far and will start their continental campaign full of confidence.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Bayern Munich vs Arsenal?

Bayern Munich vs Arsenal is due to kick off at 5.45pm BST on Wednesday 9 October at the FC Bayern Campus in Munich.

How can I watch it?

Matches in this season’s Women’s Champions League will be broadcast live and free on streaming platform DAZN and their YouTube channel throughout the world. The broadcaster’s coverage begins at 5.30pm BST.

Matches in this season's Women's Champions League will be broadcast live and free on streaming platform DAZN and their YouTube channel throughout the world. The broadcaster's coverage begins at 5.30pm BST.

Team news

Bayern Munich have enjoyed a day more than their opponents to recover from a narrow win over Koln. Klara Buhl scored the winner off the bench and may return to the starting side with plenty of forward options at the disposal of Alexander Straus.

Jonas Eidevall complained about the rigours of a packed schedule before Arsenal’s league draw with Everton, with the Swedish manager feeling forced into rotation in the WSL. Leah Williamson, Caitlin Foord, Stina Blackstenius, Steph Catley and Lia Walti all appeared off the bench in that game and may press for a start here.

Predicted line-ups

Bayern Munich XI: Grohs; Hansen, Viggosdottir, Sembrant, Gwinn; Stanway, Kerr; Dallman, Damnjanovic, Buhl; Harder.

Arsenal XI: Zinsberger; Fox, Wubben-Moy, Codina, McCabe; Mead, Walti, Little, Caldentey; Blastenius, Russo.

Odds

Bayern Munich win 23/20

Draw 11/4

Arsenal win 21/10

The Independent vets betting sites for useability, security and responsible gambling tools. You can claim free bets here to use across a range of sports. Please read the terms.

Prediction

Bayern Munich 1-1 Arsenal

