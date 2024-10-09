Bayern vs Arsenal LIVE: Women’s Champions League team news and line-ups as Leah Williamson and Caitlin Foord start
Arsenal kick off their Champions League group stage with a tough encounter in Germany
Arsenal commence their Women’s Champions League campaign with a trip to Germany hoping to begin their Group C efforts with a positive result against the formidable Bayern Munich. Jonas Eidevall’s side reached this stage of the tournament having come through qualifying. They faced Hacken in a two-legged tie and progressed 4-1 on aggregate though they lost the first leg 1-0 away from home.
The Gunners are attempting to go deep in the competition this year as they continue their development under Eidevall and a victory against Bayern this evening will put them in pole position for the rest of the group stages.
However, Group C is stacked with tricky opponents. Bayern have won all five of their matches in their domestic league this season and are full of confidence and pedigree since winning the Frauen Bundesliga last term. Afterwards, Arsenal face Italian side Juventus who also have their sights on the knockouts and Norwegian champions Valerenga.
Follow all the action from the Women’s Champions League with our live blog below:
Bayern v Arsenal - live updates
Among that Bayern lineup there will be a few familiar names to WSL viewers - Pernille Harder joined from Chelsea in 2023, scoring 13 in 23 last term amid a couple of injuries.
And Georgia Stanway, anyone?!
The club vice-captain and England Lionesses star joined in the summer of 2022, with two titles to her name since venturing across to Germany.
This term she has started with an eye for goal too - four in six so far.
Bayern v Arsenal - live updates
Last night’s Champions League results:
Group A:
Roma 1-0 Wolfsburg
Lyon 3-0 Galatasaray
Group B:
Celtic 0-2 Twente
Chelsea 3-2 Real Madrid
And tonight’s fixtures...
Group C:
Bayern v Arsenal
Hammarby v St Polten
Group D:
Valerenga v Juventus
Man City v Barcelona.
We’ll have coverage of Man City against the reigning champions here on the Independent tonight too, kicking off at 8pm BST.
Bayern v Arsenal - live updates
Confirmed teams are in!
Bayern: Grohs, Viggosdottir, Hansen, Gwinn, Damnjanovic, Lohmann, Buhl, Harder, Zadrazil, Simon, Stanway.
Arsenal: Zinsberger, Fox, Codina, Williamson, Mariona, Little, McCabe, Maanum, Walti, Foord, Blackstenius.
Bayern v Arsenal - live updates
Bayern v Arsenal - live updates
Bayern v Arsenal - live updates
A quick look at the domestic form of both clubs so far this season, then:
Bayern are five from five so far in the Frauen-Bundesliga, with 18 goals scored during that 100% start.
Additionally they won the Super Cup against Wolfsburg, 1-0, and thrashed Sand in the cup.
Arsenal sit sixth after three WSL games: one win and two draws, with the first of those being a thrilling 2-2 with Man City.
They also saw off Rangers (6-0), Rosenborg (1-0) and Hacken (4-1 on aggregate) to reach the groups in Europe.
Bayern v Arsenal - live updates
It has been a decade of quite impressive consistency for Arsenal Women in the WSL - though sadly that has been at a slightly lower level than they’d ideally like, more often than not.
Since 2013, they have finished precisely third in the table on no fewer than nine occasions - with a fourth, a second and a single title win in 2019 making up the rest of the past decade or so.
They retained the League Cup last season, however, and also went all the way to the semi-finals of the Women’s Champions League last season - beaten 5-4 on aggregate by Wolfsburg in the end.
Bayern v Arsenal - live updates
Arsenal head into their Champions League opener on the back of a difficult weekend; in the pouring rain and against a stubborn defence, they were held at bay and drew 0-0 with Everton at the Emirates.
While far from a devastating blow to their title hopes, Jonas Eidevall will know they can’t give up too many points on home turf if they want to seriously challenge Man City and Chelsea.
Tonight, though, attention turns to Europe.
