Bayern vs Arsenal LIVE: Women’s Champions League team news and line-ups as Leah Williamson and Caitlin Foord start

Arsenal commence their Women’s Champions League campaign with a trip to Germany hoping to begin their Group C efforts with a positive result against the formidable Bayern Munich. Jonas Eidevall’s side reached this stage of the tournament having come through qualifying. They faced Hacken in a two-legged tie and progressed 4-1 on aggregate though they lost the first leg 1-0 away from home.

The Gunners are attempting to go deep in the competition this year as they continue their development under Eidevall and a victory against Bayern this evening will put them in pole position for the rest of the group stages.

However, Group C is stacked with tricky opponents. Bayern have won all five of their matches in their domestic league this season and are full of confidence and pedigree since winning the Frauen Bundesliga last term. Afterwards, Arsenal face Italian side Juventus who also have their sights on the knockouts and Norwegian champions Valerenga.

Follow all the action from the Women’s Champions League with our live blog below: