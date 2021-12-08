Bayern Munich vs Barcelona LIVE: Champions League team news, line-ups and more tonight
Follow all the latest updates from the Champions League match at the Allianz Arena as Bayern chase a perfect group record and Xavi tries to salvage Barca’s campaign
Bayern Munich are taking on Barcelona tonight aiming to complete a perfect record in the Champions League group stage. Bayern are top of Group E with five wins from five, having scored 19 goals and conceded only three, and they could match Ajax and Liverpool who last night both secured their sixth wins of the group stage as they cruised into the knockout rounds.
It is a different story for Barcelona who have struggling in the post-Messi era, and new manager Xavi is facing a tough task. Barca are seventh in La Liga, 16 points behind leaders Real Madrid, and they are currently second in this Champions League group with seven points. In visiting the Allianz Arena tonight they face the hardest possible fixture, while third-place Benfica, on five points, host group strugglers Dynamo Kiev knowing a win could knock Barca down to third place and out of the competition.
Julian Nagelsmann’s team cruised to a 3-0 win over Barca at the Nou Camp when the two teams met in September. Robert Lewandowski scored twice that night and will draw level with the 2021/22 Champions League’s leading scorer, Sebastian Haller of Ajax, if he scores his 10th of the European campaign tonight.
Bayern Munich vs Barcelona
The match kicks off at the Allianz Arena in just over half an hour but that’s not the only Champions League match happening this evening.
Chelsea had an earlier kick-off and they are embroiled in a tense match. They were 1-0 up but went 2-1 down only for Lukaku to equalise and Werner to put them ahead again! That match is in its closing stages and if you want to follow it live click the link below.
Meanwhile the other earlier game sees Juventus 1-0 up over Malmo.
Bayern Munich vs Barcelona
Everyone in the football world will have their eyes on tonight’s fixture to see the fate of Barca’s Champions League hopes.
The side last didn’t qualify for the knock-out rounds in the 2000/01 season when Leeds United and AC Milan progressed in their group.
Will we see the same fate 21 years later? Barca’s supporters will soon find out...
Bayern Munich vs Barcelona
Barcelona manager Xavi is clear on the main threat his side are under this evening - Robert Lewandowski.
The Polish international scored twice against Barca in the reverse fixture and is in fine form this season.
Xavi said: “The key will be to go out with confidence, try to dominate by having the ball and attack. We have to defend as a team and try to keep Lewandowski out of the area because that’s where he is decisive.”
Bayern Munich vs Barcelona
For any Game of Thrones fans out there this reference will be a treat, if you’re not look away now!
Bayern have posted that “winter is here” as it’s snowing in the Allianz Arena and Barcelona will need a Winterfell miracle if they are to come away with a win this evening.
A loss could mean they are out of the Champions League so it’s an important night for the Spanish club. Kick-off in just under an hour.
Bayern Munich vs Barcelona team news
And now the hosts have released their starting squad!
Upamecano returns from his European ban but Joshua Kimmich, Michael Cuisance and Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting are all out due to Covid.
Neuer will stand tall in goal with star man Lewandowski upfront.
Full line-up: Neuer, Upamecano, Sule, Pavard, Lewandowski, Sane, Coman, Davies, Tolisso, Muller, Musiala
Bayern Munich vs Barcelona team news
Barcelona have announce their team news for the must win fixture.
Frenkie de Jong returns to the starting XI alongside Gavi.
Full line-up: Ter Stegen, Dest, Pique, R. Araujo, Sergio, O. Dembele, Depay, Lenglet, Alba, F. De Jong, Gavi
Bayern Munich vs Barcelona
Bayern Munich manager Julian Nagelsmann has urged his team to not get complacent despite already booking their spot in the knock-out round.
The German club are unbeaten so far in the Champions League and are targeting a perfect group stage run.
Nagelsmann said: “We’re happy that we’re going into this game having already secured top spot. Nevertheless, it’s still an important game. The Champions League is always something special, and we want to be fair to the rest of the teams in the group.
“Barça still have world-class players. They are under pressure in the table and have to win, and they will give everything to do that. It’s not about knocking them out, but about the three points for us. I still see them as candidates for the title.”
Bayern Munich vs Barcelona
Xavi has made it clear how crucial a game tonight’s Bayern Munich clash is to his team and their fans.
Barca need to win tonight’s fixture to qualify for the next round and the manager said: “It’s a decisive game for us and we have our own fate in our own hands. If we win, we are through.
“History tells us that we have not won in Munich but now we have a chance to break that run. We have a great chance to rewrite history with our first win there and we are looking forward to that.”
Bayern Munich vs Barcelona
The Champions League fixture will kick-off at 8pm and it’s all on the line for Barcelona who need a win against the German club.
We’ve popped a piece together so you know all you need to about the fixture! Confirmed team news is expected imminently and as soon as it comes in we will let you know.
Bayern Munich vs Barcelona
If the task of beating Bayern Munich wasn’t hard enough, Barcelona will have to do it in tricky weather conditions.
It’s currently snowing in the Allianz Arena!
