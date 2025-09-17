Bayern Munich vs Chelsea live: Jackson set to face parent club in blockbuster Champions League clash
Two European hopefuls will collide in a massive early meeting in the league phase
Bayern Munich and Chelsea meet in an early collision of possible Champions League contenders in a key week one staging post in the new continental campaign.
The London club return to Europe’s top table laden with silverware, a Europa Conference League crown secured in Enzo Maresca’s first season and backed up with Club World Cup success during the summer. Hopes are high that Chelsea can now contend for prizes of perhaps greater meaning – though a mixed start in the Premier League continued as Brentford snatched a last-gasp equaliser at the weekend.
This will be a useful early test for Maresca’s side against a Bayern team that will harbour ambitions of another Champions League success themselves, and boast Chelsea loanee Nicolas Jackson in their squad.
The Germans exited at the quarter-final stage last year against an impressive Inter Milan having suffered three defeats during the league phase, and will hope for better this season. A free-scoring start in the Bundesliga, with 14 goals in three games, will leave confidence high for Harry Kane and co. ahead of their opening European outing.
Bayern Munich team news
Bayern Munich are plagued with a handful of defensive injuries, with Raphael Guerreiro joining Hiroki Ito and Alphonso Davies on the treatment table.
Jamal Musiala, once a Chelsea academy prodigy, is also unavailable as he continues his long road to recovery from a horrific leg and ankle break at the Club World Cup.
Blues loanee Nicolas Jackson is eligible to play but likely won’t get the nod ahead of Harry Kane.
Is Bayern Munich vs Chelsea on TV?
Chelsea’s league phase visit to Bayern Munich in the Champions League kicks off at 8pm BST on Wednesday 17 September at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany.
How can I watch it?
Viewers in the UK can watch the game on TNT Sports 2, with coverage starting at 7pm BST. Subscribers can also stream the game on discovery+.
Bayern Munich vs Chelsea LIVE
Good afternoon and welcome to The Independent's live coverage of Chelsea's blockbuster Champions League opener at Bayern Munich.
The London club return to Europe's top table laden with silverware, a Europa Conference League crown secured in Enzo Maresca's first season and backed up with Club World Cup success during the summer.
Hopes are high that Chelsea can now contend for prizes of perhaps greater meaning – though a mixed start in the Premier League continued as Brentford snatched a last-gasp equaliser at the weekend.
This will be a useful early test for Maresca's side against a Bayern team that will harbour ambitions of another Champions League success themselves, and boast Chelsea loanee Nicolas Jackson in their squad.
Stay tuned for all the build-up, team news and minute-by-minute updates from Munich!
