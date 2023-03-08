Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Bayern Munich take a 1-0 lead into the second leg of their Champions League last-16 tie against Paris Saint-Germain.

A goal from Kingsley Coman earned the German side a first leg advantage in the French capital, and Julian Nagelsmann will be hopeful his side can complete the job at home.

The hosts edged out struggling Stuttgart in weekend Bundesliga action, while PSG powered away in the second half of their Ligue 1 encounter with Nantes.

One potential continental contender is guaranteed to make a premature exit as the tie concludes in Munich.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Bayern Munich vs PSG?

Bayern Munich vs PSG is due to kick off at 8pm GMT on Wednesday 8 March at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on BT Sport 2, with coverage on the channel from 7.15pm GMT. Subscribers can stream the action via the BT Sport app or online player.

Team News

Bayern Munich will be without Benjamin Pavard, who is suspended, with Josip Stanisic in line to deputise on the right of Julian Nagelsmann’s defensive three. Noussair Mazraoui recently took a break from football due to a heart issue and may not yet be ready to return, while Manuel Neuer and Lucas Hernandez are long-term absentees.

News of Neymar’s injury comes as a blow to Paris Saint-Germain, with the Brazilian forward out for the rest of the season. In his absence, Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe may be employed as a front two and supported by a strengthened midfield. Achraf Hakimi has been named in Christophe Galtier’s travelling squad despite being under investigation by French police for an alleged rape.

Predicted line-ups

Bayern Munich XI: Sommer; Stanišić, Upamecano, De Ligt; Coman, Kimmich, Goretzka, Davies; Müller, Musiala; Choupo-Moting

PSG XI: Donnarumma; Ramos, Marquinhos, Danilo; Nuno Mendes, Ruiz, Vitinha, Verratti, Hakimi; Messi, Mbappe

Odds

Bayern Munich win 17/20

Draw 18/5

PSG win 14/5

Prediction

Bayern Munich narrowly progress with a draw at home. Bayern Munich 2-2 PSG (3-2 on aggregate)