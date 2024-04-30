Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

The Uefa Champions League semi-finals start this week and the initial match-up of the first-leg encounters sees Bayern Munich host Real Madrid, a meeting of two of the three most successful clubs of all time in the European Cup.

It’s the Spanish side who lead the way by a distance, with 14 titles to their name, while Bayern have won six times in total and been to the final on 11 occasions overall - but face a big challenge now to make it a dozen, even if their European form has been considerably better than domestic matters this term.

From an England national team point of view, this is also an intriguing clash as Harry Kane and Jude Bellingham will be on opposite sides, both having starred for their respective sides this term and set to spearhead the Three Lions’ attack at Euro 2024 this summer.

In Champions League terms, Bayern knocked out Arsenal in the quarters having seen off Lazio in the last 16; Real Madrid beat RB Leipzig in their first knockout tie before dispatching Manchester City on penalties in the quarters.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the match and here are the Bayern Munich vs Real Madrid prediction and latest odds.

When is Bayern vs Real Madrid?

The first leg kicks off at the Allianz Arena on Tuesday 30 April at 8pm BST (9pm CEST).

Where can I watch it?

As with all Uefa matches this term, the game will be broadcast by TNT Sports. It will be shown live on TNT Sports 1 and can be streamed via the discovery + app.

England captain Harry Kane with Bayern Munich ( Getty Images )

What is the team news?

Bayern’s injury concerns remain centred around their speedy attacking options, with each of Leroy Sane, Kingsley Coman and Serge Gnabry sidelined and set to miss out. Centr-eback Dayot Upamecano is also out, but Alphonso Davies will return after being suspended for the second leg against Man City.

Thomas Tuchel will have to wait on the availability of Jamal Musiala, who will have a fitness test ahead of the game, as will Konrad Laimer and Matthijs de Ligt.

Real Madrid are definitely without the suspended Dani Carvajal and the injured David Alaba, while goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois is a long-term absentee. Jude Bellingham has been ill but should return, while Rodrygo and Ferland Mendy are also likely to play after absences.

Predicted line-ups

FCB - Neuer, Kimmich, Dier, Min-jae, Davies, Goretzka, Pavlovic, Muller, Musiala, Guerreiro, Kane

RMA - Lunin, Vazquez, Rudiger, Tchouameni, Mendy, Camavinga, Valverde, Kroos, Bellingham, Rodrygo, Vinicius Jr

Odds

Bayern 29/20

Draw 12/5

Real 7/4

Prediction

The tie to remain very much in the balance after the first 90 minutes, with both sides having got on the scoresheet. Bayern 1-1 Real.