Bayern Munich appoint Thomas Tuchel after shock sacking of Julian Nagelsmann

Bayern Munich have appointed the former Borussia Dortmund and Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel after the surprise sacking of Julian Nagelsmann.

Tuchel has signed a two-and-a-half-year contract at Bayern and will take charge of training on Monday. It is the German’s first job since he was sacked by Chelsea earlier this season and replaced at Stamford Bridge by Graham Potter.

Nagelsmann watched on as Bayern lost 2-1 at Bayer 04 Leverkusen last weekend, which allowed Dortmund to move top of the Bundesliga. The 35-year-old took charge in 2021 and led Bayern to their 10th German title in a row last season, but they have been unable to replicate that form, and the hierarchy have acted ahead of the Champions League quarter-finals next month.

Bayern play Manchester City in the last eight of Europe’s elite competition, and City manager Pep Guardiola is now set to come up against Tuchel, who won their battle in the 2021 Champions League final when he was in charge of Chelsea.

The decision was taken by Bayern CEO Oliver Kahn and board member Hasan Salihamidzic after discussions with club president Herbert Hainer.

Kahn said in a statement: “When we signed Julian Nagelsmann for FC Bayern in the summer of 2021, we were convinced we would work with him on a long-term basis - and that was the goal of all of us right up to the end.

“Julian shares our aspiration to play successful and attractive football. But now we have come to the conclusion that the quality in our squad - despite the Bundesliga title last year - has come to the fore less and less often. After the World Cup we have played less successfully and less attractively. The big fluctuations in performance have cast doubt on our goals for this season, but also our goals for the future. That is why we have acted now. Personally and on behalf of FC Bayern, I would like to thank Julian and his coaching team, and wish everyone the best of luck for the future.”

Salihamidzic added: “This has been the most difficult decision in my time as board member for sport at Bayern Munich. I have had an open, trusting, friendly relationship with Julian from day one. I regret the parting of the ways with Julian. But after a thorough analysis of the sporting development of our team, especially since January and with the experience of the second half of the previous season, we have now decided to release him."

Along with Nagelsmann, assistant coaches Dino Toppmoller, Benjamin Gluck and Xaver Zembrod have also departed.