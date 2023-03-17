Champions League fixtures: Quarter-final dates confirmed
Chelsea will travel to holders Real Madrid while Manchester City host Bayern Munich in the first legs
The fixtures for the Champions League quarter-finals have been confirmed by Uefa.
Friday’s draw delivered a top-heavy bracket, with the winners of Real Madrid’s tie with Chelsea facing either Manchester City or Bayern Munich.
It means one of Napoli, AC Milan, Inter Milan or Benfica will advance to the Instanbul final on 10 June.
Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the Champions League quarter-finals.
When are the Champions League quarter-finals and what are the fixtures?
(All kick-off times are 8pm GMT)
Tuesday 11 April
Manchester City vs Bayern Munich
Benfica vs Inter Milan
Wednesday 12 April
Real Madrid vs Chelsea
AC Milan vs Napoli
Tuesday 18 April
Chelsea vs Real Madrid
Napoli vs AC Milan
Wednesday 19 April
Bayern Munich vs Manchester City
Inter Milan vs Benfica
When are the Champions League semi-finals?
The semi-finals will take place across 9/10 May and 16/17 May.
The semi-final schedule will be announced on 19 April.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies