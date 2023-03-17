Jump to content

Champions League fixtures: Quarter-final dates confirmed

Chelsea will travel to holders Real Madrid while Manchester City host Bayern Munich in the first legs

Sports Staff
Friday 17 March 2023 15:33
The fixtures for the Champions League quarter-finals have been confirmed by Uefa.

Friday’s draw delivered a top-heavy bracket, with the winners of Real Madrid’s tie with Chelsea facing either Manchester City or Bayern Munich.

It means one of Napoli, AC Milan, Inter Milan or Benfica will advance to the Instanbul final on 10 June.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the Champions League quarter-finals.

When are the Champions League quarter-finals and what are the fixtures?

(All kick-off times are 8pm GMT)

Tuesday 11 April

Manchester City vs Bayern Munich

Benfica vs Inter Milan

Wednesday 12 April

Real Madrid vs Chelsea

AC Milan vs Napoli

Tuesday 18 April

Chelsea vs Real Madrid

Napoli vs AC Milan

Wednesday 19 April

Bayern Munich vs Manchester City

Inter Milan vs Benfica

When are the Champions League semi-finals?

The semi-finals will take place across 9/10 May and 16/17 May.

The semi-final schedule will be announced on 19 April.

