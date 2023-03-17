Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Manchester United will meet Sevilla in the quarter-finals of the Europa League after the draw for the next round took place in Nyon this afternoon.

The Red Devils will return to Seville in April to face yet another Spanish team in Europe, having also been drawn against Real Sociedad in the groups and Barcelona in the playoff round.

Amidst rumours regarding meeting between the Glazers and potential new owners, United booked their place in the quarter-final last night with a routine 1-0 win against Real Betis. Marcus Rashford scored a spectacular goal to make it 5-1 on aggregate after United had dominated last week’s match at Old Trafford.

Erik ten Hag’s team have had mixed fortunes since winning the Carabao Cup against Newcastle in February, with a chastening 7-0 loss to Liverpool and a frustrating draw at home to Southampton either side of the games against Betis.

Nevertheless, the Red Devils are now firm favourites to win the competition after Arsenal crashed out to Sporting CP last night on penalties.

United will face a Sevilla team in 13th place in La Liga, Jorge Sampaoli’s team lingering just two points above the relegation places.

The two teams last met in the semi-final of this same competition, with Sevilla winning 2-1 in a single-legged tie, with the games played in Portugal due to COVID-19.

The first leg will take place on April 13, with the returns legs being played a week later on April 20. United will play the first leg at home.

This year’s final will take place in Budapest on May 31.