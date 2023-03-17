✕ Close Ten Hag praises Bruno Fernandes after win over Real Betis

Follow live updates from the Europa League draw, with a heavyweight quarter-final tie potentially awaiting Manchester United following their progress to the last eight. Erik ten Hag’s side continued their quest for a cup treble as they saw off Real Betis in Spain, adding to their victory over Barcelona in the previous round.

Arsenal are out after their defeat to Sporting on penalties, with United now the favourites to win the Europa League and add to their Carabao Cup triumph. A couple of Italian giants remain in the hat, however, with Juventus and Jose Mourinho’s Roma still in the draw.

Serial Europa League winners Sevilla also remain in contention, while Sporting, Bayer Leverkusen, Union Saint-Gilloise and Feyenoord complete the quarter-final line-up. Who will Manchester United face as their quest to win the Europa League continues? Follow live updates from the Europa League draw, below, following the Champions League draw