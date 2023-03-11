Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

BBC pulls Radio 5 Live sports coverage as Gary Lineker fallout escalates

The BBC replaced the start of 5 Live Sport with pre-recorded podcasts before returning to air at 2pm

Jamie Braidwood
Saturday 11 March 2023 15:46
Comments
Gary Lineker ignores reporters questions as he leaves his London home

Part of BBC Radio 5 Live’s sports coverage was pulled from air on Saturday afternoon, as the crisis facing the BBC deepened.

With Football Focus and Final Score removed from BBC One’s afternoon schedule, 5 Live Sport became the next to fall after the first two hours of the programme were cut and replaced by pre-recorded podcasts.

Sky News reported that 5 Live Sport’s Mark Chapman withdrew from hosting the afternoon’s schedule, with Football Focus presenter Alex Scott and Final Score’s Jason Mohammed stepping down from their television duties earlier in the day.

5 Live Sport returned to air commentary of the 3pm Premier League game between Leeds and Brighton, while the feed from BBC Radio Wales was taken to broadcast the first half of the country’s Six Nations fixture against Italy.

Recommended

Chapman did not take part in the broadcast while the former Aston Villa striker and 5 Live pundit Dion Dublin tweeted on Saturday morning that he would be joining the boycott: “In solidarity with my BBC Sport colleagues, NO 5live for me today!”

The ex-Everton midfielder Leon Osman also said he would not be appearing on 5 Live. “No BBC 5live commentary for me today in support of my friends and colleagues,” he tweeted.

On 5 Live, the edition of Fighting Talk set to be broadcast at 11am was pulled for a pre-recorded podcast. At 12pm, when 5 Live Sport was scheduled to air, another pre-recorded podcast was broadcasted.

5 Live’s schedule on Saturday afternoon includes commentary of the rugby union match between England and France in the Six Nations from Twickenham, which is expected to go ahead as planned.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in