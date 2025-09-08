Belarus vs Scotland live: Steve Clarke’s side hoping for their first win in World Cup qualifying
Can Scotland notch their first win of World Cup qualifying?
Scotland’s bid to qualify for their first World Cup finals since 1998 continues as they take on Belarus tonight.
Steve Clarke’s side began their campaign in encouraging fashion on Friday, putting in a sturdy defensive display to grit out a goalless draw against Denmark.
They now travel to Hungary for their second qualifying outing, hoping to seal their first win of the campaign.
Belarus will meanwhile look to put up more of a fight than they managed in their opening qualifier, succumbing to a 5-1 thrashing at the hands of Greece.
Follow all the build-up, team news and minute-by-minute updates in our live blog:
Scotland hold Denmark to goalless draw in opening World Cup qualifier
Scotland began their 2026 World Cup qualifying campaign with a creditable goalless draw against Denmark but may feel they could have taken all three points in Copenhagen.
The hosts had long spells on top, but Steve Clarke’s side sporadically offered a real attacking threat before and after the break.
John McGinn, Ryan Christie and Lyndon Dykes all missed chances and there was some terrific siege defending at times as a high-quality Danish side were nullified, albeit the visitors lived dangerously in the latter stages.
Predicted line-ups
Belarus XI: Pavlyuchenko; Pigas, Martynovich, Zabelin, Pechenin; Yablonskiy, Korzun; Gromyko, Ebong, Kovalev; Barkovskiy.
Scotland XI: Gunn; Johnston, Souttar, Hanley, Robertson; Gilmour, McTominay; Gannon Doak, McGinn, Christie; Adams.
Last time out
Scotland ground out a goalless draw in Copenhagen against Denmark, a result which puts Steve Clarke’s side in an encouraging position for the rest of their qualifying campaign.
Belarus meanwhile were hammered 5-1 by Greece, the final team in Group C, and will no doubt have a point to prove in Hungary today.
Team news
Belarus could bring German Barkovskiy into the starting XI after providing the only ray of sunshine in a dismal outing against Greece, coming off the bench to score a consolation. It could be one of numerous changes by Carlos Alos as he looks to find a team that can cause some trouble.
Steve Clarke, meanwhile, confirmed that “everyone is fit and ready to go” after their efforts in Copenhagen, but hinted that there could be a couple of changes to the starting XI.
New Bournemouth winger Ben Gannon Doak and Napoli midfielder could push for a starting berth, while the likes of Che Adams and Scott McTominay will be expected to keep their places.
Belarus v Scotland
When is Belarus vs Scotland?
Scotland’s World Cup qualifying clash with Belarus kicks off at 7:45pm BST on Monday 8 September at the ZTE Arena in Zalaegerszeg, Hungary.
How can I watch it?
Viewers in the UK can watch the game on BBC Three and BBC iPlayer, with coverage beginning at 7:30pm BST.
Good afternoon
Hello and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of today’s World Cup qualifying match between Belarus and Scotland.
Scotland got their campaign off to an encouraging start against Denmark, while Belarus will be coming into this one full of wounded pride after a drubbing by Greece.
We’ll have all the build-up and live updates right here.
