Belgium v Romania LIVE: Euro 2024 team news and starting line-ups ahead of Group E clash
Kevin de Bruyne and Romelu Lukaku aim to lift the Red Devils after defeat in the opener to Slovakia
Belgium battle Romania in a vital Euro 2024 group stage match in Cologne.
The Red Devils were left stunned 1-0 by Slovakia, with Romelu Lukaku frustrated after two goals were ruled out by VAR.
Nicolae Stanciu, Razvan Marin and Denis Dragus all scored on a historic day for Romania in their opener against Ukraine, securing a first victory in 24 years at the Euros and moving to the brink of qualification for the last 16.
“It's a difficult game, totally different from the first. However, we have courage, belief in ourselves, and we know what we can do,” Romania midfielder Ianis Hagi said.
While Belgium coach Domenico Tedesco was largely pleased with his side’s first performance, with one exception: “The only thing that we didn't do well (against Slovakia) was missing chances. We had plenty. It's part of the game.” Follow all the latest updates ahead of Belgium v Romania below:
Euro 2024: Georgia 0-0 Czech Republic
4 mins
Soon after those good Czech chances, Georgia went on the counter led by Davitashvili, but he fell down under the challenge in the box.
Euro 2024: Georgia 0-0 Czech Republic
3 mins
A frantic start in Hamburg! The Czechs get a throw-in down the right and it’s launched in long, making its way to Hlozek at the back post. His low shot is saved and then the rebound bounces around the box until it reaches Schick, who hits his shot into the ground and Mamardashvili palms it away.
KICK-OFF! Georgia 0-0 Czech Republic
KICK-OFF!
Georgia get us underway and they look to start on the front foot, quickly winning a free-kick in the Czech half.
Euro 2024: Georgia v Czech Republic
The captains are exchanging pennants in the lead-up to kick-off. Both sets of fans helping to create a decent atmosphere.
Having watched both sides’ opening matches, you do feel that if there was going to be a huge surprise in the groups (other than the Belgium game) then it would happen today.
Euro 2024: Georgia v Czech Republic
A reminder that Khvicha Kvaratskhelia suffered an injury scare after a feisty warm-up.
A few challenges going in during an exercise to keep the ball.
It seems like the Napoli man is fine though.
Euro 2024: Georgia v Czech Republic
The teams are out of the tunnel and the national anthems are underway in Hamburg.
Euro 2024: Georgia v Czech Republic
A reminder that a loss for either of these two sides effectively eliminates them from the competition. A win for either would give them a great chance of making the last 16, though with Georgia facing Portugal in their final game it would certainly be an uphill task.
Last night, Poland became the first team to be eliminated from Euro 2024 after they lost 3-1 to Austria and the Netherlands drew with France.
Euro 2024: Georgia v Czech Republic
Form guide
Georgia: L-W-W-W-L
Georgia come into the game having lost their opening match of the group stages 3-1 to Turkey, in a thrilling encounter in Dortmund.
The minnows had only played one warm-up game, which ended with a 3-1 victory over Montenegro.
The competition’s lowest ranked side had ensured qualification to their first ever major tournament with two play-off wins in March. They strolled to a 2-0 win against Luxembourg in the first round, before squeezing past Greece on penalties after a 0-0 draw.
Czech Republic: L-W-W-W-W
Before their disappointing 2-1 loss to Portugal, the Czech Republic had won five games on the bounce, including a 3-0 win over Moldova in their last qualifying game and wins against Armenia and Norway in March friendlies.
The Czechs played two warm-up games in the lead up to Euro 2024, with one ending in a 7-1 demolition of Malta and the other a much closer 2-1 win over North Macedonia.
