Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe now
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Liveupdated1719061567

Belgium v Romania LIVE: Euro 2024 team news and starting line-ups ahead of Group E clash

Kevin de Bruyne and Romelu Lukaku aim to lift the Red Devils after defeat in the opener to Slovakia

Michael Jones,Alex Pattle
Saturday 22 June 2024 14:06
Comments
Close
Kylian Mbappe leaves France game covered in blood as fans shower forward with whistles

Belgium battle Romania in a vital Euro 2024 group stage match in Cologne.

The Red Devils were left stunned 1-0 by Slovakia, with Romelu Lukaku frustrated after two goals were ruled out by VAR.

Nicolae Stanciu, Razvan Marin and Denis Dragus all scored on a historic day for Romania in their opener against Ukraine, securing a first victory in 24 years at the Euros and moving to the brink of qualification for the last 16.

“It's a difficult game, totally different from the first. However, we have courage, belief in ourselves, and we know what we can do,” Romania midfielder Ianis Hagi said.

While Belgium coach Domenico Tedesco was largely pleased with his side’s first performance, with one exception: “The only thing that we didn't do well (against Slovakia) was missing chances. We had plenty. It's part of the game.” Follow all the latest updates ahead of Belgium v Romania below:

Recommended
1719061567

Euro 2024: Georgia 0-0 Czech Republic

4 mins

Soon after those good Czech chances, Georgia went on the counter led by Davitashvili, but he fell down under the challenge in the box.

Chris Wilson22 June 2024 14:06
1719061521

Euro 2024: Georgia 0-0 Czech Republic

3 mins

A frantic start in Hamburg! The Czechs get a throw-in down the right and it’s launched in long, making its way to Hlozek at the back post. His low shot is saved and then the rebound bounces around the box until it reaches Schick, who hits his shot into the ground and Mamardashvili palms it away.

Chris Wilson22 June 2024 14:05
1719061300

KICK-OFF! Georgia 0-0 Czech Republic

KICK-OFF!

Georgia get us underway and they look to start on the front foot, quickly winning a free-kick in the Czech half.

Chris Wilson22 June 2024 14:01
1719061231

Euro 2024: Georgia v Czech Republic

The captains are exchanging pennants in the lead-up to kick-off. Both sets of fans helping to create a decent atmosphere.

Having watched both sides’ opening matches, you do feel that if there was going to be a huge surprise in the groups (other than the Belgium game) then it would happen today.

Chris Wilson22 June 2024 14:00
1719061103

Euro 2024: Georgia v Czech Republic

A reminder that Khvicha Kvaratskhelia suffered an injury scare after a feisty warm-up.

A few challenges going in during an exercise to keep the ball.

It seems like the Napoli man is fine though.

(AFP via Getty Images)
Jack Rathborn22 June 2024 13:58
1719061023

Euro 2024: Georgia v Czech Republic

The teams are out of the tunnel and the national anthems are underway in Hamburg.

Chris Wilson22 June 2024 13:57
1719060783

Euro 2024: Georgia v Czech Republic

A reminder that a loss for either of these two sides effectively eliminates them from the competition. A win for either would give them a great chance of making the last 16, though with Georgia facing Portugal in their final game it would certainly be an uphill task.

Last night, Poland became the first team to be eliminated from Euro 2024 after they lost 3-1 to Austria and the Netherlands drew with France.

Chris Wilson22 June 2024 13:53
1719060513

Euro 2024: Georgia v Czech Republic

(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)
Chris Wilson22 June 2024 13:48
1719060003

Form guide

Georgia: L-W-W-W-L

Georgia come into the game having lost their opening match of the group stages 3-1 to Turkey, in a thrilling encounter in Dortmund.

The minnows had only played one warm-up game, which ended with a 3-1 victory over Montenegro.

The competition’s lowest ranked side had ensured qualification to their first ever major tournament with two play-off wins in March. They strolled to a 2-0 win against Luxembourg in the first round, before squeezing past Greece on penalties after a 0-0 draw.

Czech Republic: L-W-W-W-W

Before their disappointing 2-1 loss to Portugal, the Czech Republic had won five games on the bounce, including a 3-0 win over Moldova in their last qualifying game and wins against Armenia and Norway in March friendlies.

The Czechs played two warm-up games in the lead up to Euro 2024, with one ending in a 7-1 demolition of Malta and the other a much closer 2-1 win over North Macedonia.

Chris Wilson22 June 2024 13:40
1719059862

Euro 2024: Georgia v Czech Republic

(AFP via Getty Images)
(Getty Images)
(REUTERS)
Jack Rathborn22 June 2024 13:37

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in