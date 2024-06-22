✕ Close Kylian Mbappe leaves France game covered in blood as fans shower forward with whistles

Belgium battle Romania in a vital Euro 2024 group stage match in Cologne.

The Red Devils were left stunned 1-0 by Slovakia, with Romelu Lukaku frustrated after two goals were ruled out by VAR.

Nicolae Stanciu, Razvan Marin and Denis Dragus all scored on a historic day for Romania in their opener against Ukraine, securing a first victory in 24 years at the Euros and moving to the brink of qualification for the last 16.

“It's a difficult game, totally different from the first. However, we have courage, belief in ourselves, and we know what we can do,” Romania midfielder Ianis Hagi said.

While Belgium coach Domenico Tedesco was largely pleased with his side’s first performance, with one exception: “The only thing that we didn't do well (against Slovakia) was missing chances. We had plenty. It's part of the game.” Follow all the latest updates ahead of Belgium v Romania below: