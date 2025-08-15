Bournemouth close in on £25m agreement for Liverpool winger Ben Doak
Bournemouth’s transfer budget was boosted by receiving £40m from Liverpool earlier this summer for left-back Milos Kerkez
Bournemouth are close to agreeing a £25m deal for Liverpool winger Ben Doak.
Porto are also interested in the Scotland international but the likelihood is that he opts to stay in the Premier League.
Doak has been a target for a host of other clubs this summer, with Wolves, West Ham and Leeds among his other suitors.
But Bournemouth have made a move, with their transfer budget boosted by receiving £40m from Liverpool earlier this summer for left-back Milos Kerkez.
Doak’s departure would mean Liverpool, who will take their spending past £300m by bringing in defender Giovanni Leoni from Parma, will have recouped over £200m by selling players.
Doak, 19, has only made 10 appearances for Liverpool but has impressed in his six caps for Scotland and on loan at Middlesbrough last season. However, his path to a place in Arne Slot’s side was blocked by Mohamed Salah.
Bournemouth have bought goalkeeper Djordje Petrovic, left-back Adrien Truffert and centre-back Bafobe Diakite so far this summer, spending £69m, but recording a big profit with the sales of Dean Huijsen, Ilia Zabarnyi and Kerkez.
