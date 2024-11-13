Arsenal suffer new injury blow as Ben White undergoes surgery

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Arsenal defender Ben White is set for a spell on the sidelines having undergone minor surgery on a knee issue, the PA news agency understands.

White, 27, has seen his workload managed during the opening part of the season, making only 12 appearances.

Although White started the past two matches in the Champions League at Inter Milan and against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge in the Premier League on Sunday – playing the full 90 minutes in both – the decision has now been made to have an operation.

Reports suggest the procedure to help alleviate his joint issues will see White unavailable for around eight weeks.

With summer signing Riccardo Calafiori still recovering from a knee injury and Takehiro Tomiyasu also unavailable, the loss of White would be another setback for Gunners boss Mikel Arteta, who has seen his side slip back in the title race.

Arsenal return to action following the international break with a home match on November 23 against Nottingham Forest – who are just below them in the table – followed by the trip to Sporting Lisbon in the Champions League.

While Martin Odegaard made his return just prior to the international break, the Arsenal captain has since pulled out of the Norway squad, while Bukayo Saka and Declan Rice have similarly withdrawn from England duty.

“What I’m praying is that after the international break we have the team fully physically equipped,” Arteta said after the draw with Chelsea. “That they are available and that they are fit, because, it’s been a nightmare for eight weeks.

“Doubt after doubt, issue after issue, not only with the ones that are not able to play, but with the ones who are able to play only for certain moments and not able to play.”

PA