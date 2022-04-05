Benfica vs Liverpool predicted line-ups: Team news ahead of Champions League fixture tonight
All you need to know ahead of the Champions League clash
Liverpool were knocked out in the quarter-finals of the Champions League by Real Madrid last season after a torrid 3-1 defeat at the Bernabeu proved too much to come back from.
They were the favourites heading into that tie and are once again in this last eight contest against Benfica.
Jurgen Klopp’s men are expected to waltz through to the semi-finals where they will face Villarreal or, most likely, Bayern Munich.
But could the Champions League throw up one of its famous shocks?
Here’s all you need to know about this evening’s fixture.
When is it?
The match will take place at the Estadio da Luz on Tuesday 5 April.
Kick-off is scheduled for 8pm GMT.
How can I watch it?
BT Sport 3 and BT Sport Ultimate will air the action live, with the game also available to stream on the broadcaster’s website and app.
What is the team news?
Striker Rodrigo Pinho and defender Lucas Verissimo will both miss the game for Benfica - while Adel Taarabt is a doubt after missing the clash against Braga. But former Premier League players Nicolas Otamendi and Jan Vertonghen are expected to start.
Trent Alexander-Arnold is expected to return for Klopp’s side after missing the win over Watford on Saturday. Curtis Jones and Joe Matip are set to be available, but Naby Keita remains a doubt. The rest of the Liverpool squad are all fit and ready for the game.
Predicted line-ups
Benfica: Vlachodimos; Gilberto, Otamendi, Vertonghen, Grimaldo; Silva, Mario, Weigl, Everton; Nunez, Yaremchuk.
Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson; Henderson, Fabinho, Thiago; Jota, Mane, Jota.
Odds
Benfica – 15/2
Draw – 15/4
Liverpool – 4/11
Prediction
Liverpool have enjoyed a sensational record in Portugal over recent seasons. This one may be harder work than some anticipate, but nevertheless you expect the visitors to get the job done. 2-1 Liverpool.
