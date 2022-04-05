Almost every year in the Champions League there is a team that reaches the semi-finals which flies under the radar for much of the competition.

Could that be Benfica this season? The Portuguese side stunned Ajax in the last 16 to reach the last eight for the first time in six years.

Liverpool now stand in their way - a team with an expectation that they will go deep in this competition as they fight on three fronts (with the League Cup already won).

It is rare such an overwhelming favourite goes into a Champions League quarter-final tie, but such is the pressure on Jurgen Klopp’s side to deliver.

Here’s all you need to know about this evening’s fixture.

When is it?

The match will take place at the Estadio da Luz on Tuesday 5 April.

Kick-off is scheduled for 8pm GMT.

How can I watch it?

BT Sport 3 and BT Sport Ultimate will air the action live, with the game also available to stream on the broadcaster’s website and app.

What is the team news?

Striker Rodrigo Pinho and defender Lucas Verissimo will both miss the game for Benfica - while Adel Taarabt is a doubt after missing the clash against Braga. But former Premier League players Nicolas Otamendi and Jan Vertonghen are expected to start.

Trent Alexander-Arnold is expected to return for Klopp’s side after missing the win over Watford on Saturday. Curtis Jones and Joe Matip are set to be available, but Naby Keita remains a doubt. The rest of the Liverpool squad are all fit and ready for the game.

Predicted line-ups

Benfica: Vlachodimos; Gilberto, Otamendi, Vertonghen, Grimaldo; Silva, Mario, Weigl, Everton; Nunez, Yaremchuk.

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson; Henderson, Fabinho, Thiago; Jota, Mane, Jota.

Odds

Benfica – 15/2

Draw – 15/4

Liverpool – 4/11

Prediction

Liverpool have enjoyed a sensational record in Portugal over recent seasons. This one may be harder work than some anticipate, but nevertheless you expect the visitors to get the job done. 2-1 Liverpool.