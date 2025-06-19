Benjamin Sesko’s agent clarifies price tag haggling rumours over Arsenal switch
The 22-year-old wants to join the Gunners who hope to reduce RB Leipzig’s asking price
Benjamin Sesko’s agent, Elivis Basanovic, says rumours that RB Leipzig are being pressured lower their asking price for the forward are ‘rubbish’.
Basanovic made clear that the German club and Sesko have a respectable relationship and are both aware of the other’s priorities. Those, of course, being: Sesko’s desire to move to Arsenal and Leipzig wanting to negotiate the best price for him.
Leipzig are open to letting Sesko leave and the forward has reportedly agreed personal terms with the Gunners but Basanovic sought to ‘clarify’ matters and stressed he will honour Leipzig's price tag of a reported €80-100m (£68-86m).
The Daily Star report that he said stories claiming he is haggling down Sesko’s price tag with the Bundesliga side are ‘far from truth’ and that Leipzig will respect Sesko’s decision to leave.
"We respect RB Leipzig and I am 100 per cent convinced RB Leipzig will also respect our decision for the next step when we decide to do it,” Basanovic said.
"Even if there may be - or will be - a strong desire of the player to move to a certain club, we will never force or blackmail RB Leipzig.”
He went on to call for 'more respect' during transfer sagas, adding: "I can understand in very big transfers, there are a lot of different interests but no matter what, I believe in football world should be more respect.
"So that's why we do things in the right way or we don't do them. It's very simple, even maybe in the media it looks very complicated."
Arsenal hope to bring in a prolific striker this summer to help them with their quest to win the Premier League title after they fell short to Liverpool in 2024/25.
Viktor Gyokeres is also on there list but Sesko is their No.1 priority having scored 21 goals across all competitions for Leipzig last season including 13 in the Bundesliga.
