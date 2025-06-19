Benjamin Sesko’s agent clarifies price tag haggling rumours over Arsenal switch

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Benjamin Sesko’s agent, Elivis Basanovic, says rumours that RB Leipzig are being pressured lower their asking price for the forward are ‘rubbish’.

Basanovic made clear that the German club and Sesko have a respectable relationship and are both aware of the other’s priorities. Those, of course, being: Sesko’s desire to move to Arsenal and Leipzig wanting to negotiate the best price for him.

Leipzig are open to letting Sesko leave and the forward has reportedly agreed personal terms with the Gunners but Basanovic sought to ‘clarify’ matters and stressed he will honour Leipzig's price tag of a reported €80-100m (£68-86m).

The Daily Star report that he said stories claiming he is haggling down Sesko’s price tag with the Bundesliga side are ‘far from truth’ and that Leipzig will respect Sesko’s decision to leave.

"We respect RB Leipzig and I am 100 per cent convinced RB Leipzig will also respect our decision for the next step when we decide to do it,” Basanovic said.

"Even if there may be - or will be - a strong desire of the player to move to a certain club, we will never force or blackmail RB Leipzig.”

He went on to call for 'more respect' during transfer sagas, adding: "I can understand in very big transfers, there are a lot of different interests but no matter what, I believe in football world should be more respect.

"So that's why we do things in the right way or we don't do them. It's very simple, even maybe in the media it looks very complicated."

open image in gallery Benjamin Sesko could move to Arsenal if a fee can be agreed with RB Leipzig ( Getty Images )

Arsenal hope to bring in a prolific striker this summer to help them with their quest to win the Premier League title after they fell short to Liverpool in 2024/25.

Viktor Gyokeres is also on there list but Sesko is their No.1 priority having scored 21 goals across all competitions for Leipzig last season including 13 in the Bundesliga.