Birmingham City vs Cardiff City LIVE: Championship latest score, goals and updates from fixture
Follow all the action from St. Andrew's @ Knighthead Park
Follow live coverage as Birmingham City face Cardiff City in the Championship today.
An increasingly competitive second tier in English football remains an intense and exciting competition, with the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer at the end of the season.
Last year Southampton, Leicester City and Leeds United were relegated from the top flight and all are hopeful of making a quick return - but the likes of Norwich City, West Bromwich Albion and Sunderland all have real promotion ambitions too.
At the other end of the table, QPR, Cardiff City and Birmingham City will hope for better campaigns than last year’s relegation struggle - while newcomers Sheffield Wednesday will be looking to survive after dramatic progress through the play-offs.
Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.
Foul by Dion Sanderson (Birmingham City).
Corner, Birmingham City. Conceded by Jamilu Collins.
Perry Ng (Cardiff City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Juninho Bacuna (Birmingham City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Second Half begins Birmingham City 0, Cardiff City 0.
Substitution, Cardiff City. Rubin Colwill replaces Aaron Ramsey.
First Half ends, Birmingham City 0, Cardiff City 0.
Attempt missed. Dimitrios Goutas (Cardiff City) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Foul by Ethan Laird (Birmingham City).
Attempt missed. Nathaniel Phillips (Cardiff City) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high following a corner.
