Liveupdated1712779264

Birmingham City vs Cardiff City LIVE: Championship latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Follow all the action from St. Andrew's @ Knighthead Park

Luke Baker
Wednesday 10 April 2024 18:45
Comments
(The FA via Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Birmingham City face Cardiff City in the Championship today.

An increasingly competitive second tier in English football remains an intense and exciting competition, with the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer at the end of the season.

Last year Southampton, Leicester City and Leeds United were relegated from the top flight and all are hopeful of making a quick return - but the likes of Norwich City, West Bromwich Albion and Sunderland all have real promotion ambitions too.

At the other end of the table, QPR, Cardiff City and Birmingham City will hope for better campaigns than last year’s relegation struggle - while newcomers Sheffield Wednesday will be looking to survive after dramatic progress through the play-offs.

Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.

1712779190

Birmingham City vs Cardiff City

Foul by Dion Sanderson (Birmingham City).

10 April 2024 20:59
1712779138

Birmingham City vs Cardiff City

Corner, Birmingham City. Conceded by Jamilu Collins.

10 April 2024 20:58
1712778952

Birmingham City vs Cardiff City

Perry Ng (Cardiff City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

10 April 2024 20:55
1712778947

Birmingham City vs Cardiff City

Juninho Bacuna (Birmingham City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

10 April 2024 20:55
1712778887

Birmingham City vs Cardiff City

Second Half begins Birmingham City 0, Cardiff City 0.

10 April 2024 20:54
1712778864

Birmingham City vs Cardiff City

Substitution, Cardiff City. Rubin Colwill replaces Aaron Ramsey.

10 April 2024 20:54
1712777823

Birmingham City vs Cardiff City

First Half ends, Birmingham City 0, Cardiff City 0.

10 April 2024 20:37
1712777798

Birmingham City vs Cardiff City

Attempt missed. Dimitrios Goutas (Cardiff City) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.

10 April 2024 20:36
1712777756

Birmingham City vs Cardiff City

Foul by Ethan Laird (Birmingham City).

10 April 2024 20:35
1712777723

Birmingham City vs Cardiff City

Attempt missed. Nathaniel Phillips (Cardiff City) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high following a corner.

10 April 2024 20:35

