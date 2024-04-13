Birmingham City vs Coventry City LIVE: Championship latest score, goals and updates from fixture
Follow all the action from St. Andrew's @ Knighthead Park
Follow live coverage as Birmingham City face Coventry City in the Championship today.
An increasingly competitive second tier in English football remains an intense and exciting competition, with the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer at the end of the season.
Last year Southampton, Leicester City and Leeds United were relegated from the top flight and all are hopeful of making a quick return - but the likes of Norwich City, West Bromwich Albion and Sunderland all have real promotion ambitions too.
At the other end of the table, QPR, Cardiff City and Birmingham City will hope for better campaigns than last year’s relegation struggle - while newcomers Sheffield Wednesday will be looking to survive after dramatic progress through the play-offs.
Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.
Birmingham City vs Coventry City
Attempt missed. Jay Stansfield (Birmingham City) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Offside, Coventry City. Milan van Ewijk is caught offside.
Offside, Coventry City. Bobby Thomas is caught offside.
Victor Torp (Coventry City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Bobby Thomas (Coventry City).
Attempt missed. Jay Stansfield (Birmingham City) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Koji Miyoshi.
Foul by Victor Torp (Coventry City).
Attempt blocked. Victor Torp (Coventry City) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Liam Kitching (Coventry City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Offside, Birmingham City. Koji Miyoshi is caught offside.
