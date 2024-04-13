Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe: $6 for 6 months
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Liveupdated1713019025

Birmingham City vs Coventry City LIVE: Championship latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Follow all the action from St. Andrew's @ Knighthead Park

Luke Baker
Saturday 13 April 2024 14:00
Comments
(The FA via Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Birmingham City face Coventry City in the Championship today.

An increasingly competitive second tier in English football remains an intense and exciting competition, with the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer at the end of the season.

Last year Southampton, Leicester City and Leeds United were relegated from the top flight and all are hopeful of making a quick return - but the likes of Norwich City, West Bromwich Albion and Sunderland all have real promotion ambitions too.

At the other end of the table, QPR, Cardiff City and Birmingham City will hope for better campaigns than last year’s relegation struggle - while newcomers Sheffield Wednesday will be looking to survive after dramatic progress through the play-offs.

Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.

1713018950

Birmingham City vs Coventry City

Attempt missed. Jay Stansfield (Birmingham City) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.

13 April 2024 15:35
1713018896

Birmingham City vs Coventry City

Offside, Coventry City. Milan van Ewijk is caught offside.

13 April 2024 15:34
1713018778

Birmingham City vs Coventry City

Offside, Coventry City. Bobby Thomas is caught offside.

13 April 2024 15:32
1713018710

Birmingham City vs Coventry City

Victor Torp (Coventry City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

13 April 2024 15:31
1713018647

Birmingham City vs Coventry City

Foul by Bobby Thomas (Coventry City).

13 April 2024 15:30
1713018555

Birmingham City vs Coventry City

Attempt missed. Jay Stansfield (Birmingham City) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Koji Miyoshi.

13 April 2024 15:29
1713018509

Birmingham City vs Coventry City

Foul by Victor Torp (Coventry City).

13 April 2024 15:28
1713018430

Birmingham City vs Coventry City

Attempt blocked. Victor Torp (Coventry City) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

13 April 2024 15:27
1713018381

Birmingham City vs Coventry City

Liam Kitching (Coventry City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

13 April 2024 15:26
1713018315

Birmingham City vs Coventry City

Offside, Birmingham City. Koji Miyoshi is caught offside.

13 April 2024 15:25

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in