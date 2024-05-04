Birmingham City vs Norwich City LIVE: Championship latest score, goals and updates from fixture
Follow live coverage as Birmingham City face Norwich City in the Championship today.
An increasingly competitive second tier in English football remains an intense and exciting competition, with the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer at the end of the season.
Last year Southampton, Leicester City and Leeds United were relegated from the top flight and all are hopeful of making a quick return - but the likes of Norwich City, West Bromwich Albion and Sunderland all have real promotion ambitions too.
At the other end of the table, QPR, Cardiff City and Birmingham City will hope for better campaigns than last year’s relegation struggle - while newcomers Sheffield Wednesday will be looking to survive after dramatic progress through the play-offs.
Match ends, Birmingham City 1, Norwich City 0.
Second Half ends, Birmingham City 1, Norwich City 0.
Attempt missed. Gabriel Sara (Norwich City) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Marcelino Núñez following a set piece situation.
Jordan James (Birmingham City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Gabriel Sara (Norwich City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Kenny McLean (Norwich City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Borja Sainz (Norwich City).
Foul by Sydney van Hooijdonk (Norwich City).
Substitution, Birmingham City. Alex Pritchard replaces Jay Stansfield.
Substitution, Birmingham City. George Hall replaces Koji Miyoshi.
