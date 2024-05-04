Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Liveupdated1714829406

Birmingham City vs Norwich City LIVE: Championship latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Follow all the action from St. Andrew's @ Knighthead Park

Luke Baker
Saturday 04 May 2024 11:30
Comments
(The FA via Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Birmingham City face Norwich City in the Championship today.

An increasingly competitive second tier in English football remains an intense and exciting competition, with the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer at the end of the season.

Last year Southampton, Leicester City and Leeds United were relegated from the top flight and all are hopeful of making a quick return - but the likes of Norwich City, West Bromwich Albion and Sunderland all have real promotion ambitions too.

At the other end of the table, QPR, Cardiff City and Birmingham City will hope for better campaigns than last year’s relegation struggle - while newcomers Sheffield Wednesday will be looking to survive after dramatic progress through the play-offs.

Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.

1714829383

Birmingham City vs Norwich City

Match ends, Birmingham City 1, Norwich City 0.

4 May 2024 14:29
1714829368

Birmingham City vs Norwich City

Second Half ends, Birmingham City 1, Norwich City 0.

4 May 2024 14:29
1714829343

Birmingham City vs Norwich City

Attempt missed. Gabriel Sara (Norwich City) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Marcelino Núñez following a set piece situation.

4 May 2024 14:29
1714829315

Birmingham City vs Norwich City

Jordan James (Birmingham City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

4 May 2024 14:28
1714829313

Birmingham City vs Norwich City

Gabriel Sara (Norwich City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

4 May 2024 14:28
1714829221

Birmingham City vs Norwich City

Kenny McLean (Norwich City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

4 May 2024 14:27
1714828966

Birmingham City vs Norwich City

Foul by Borja Sainz (Norwich City).

4 May 2024 14:22
1714828926

Birmingham City vs Norwich City

Foul by Sydney van Hooijdonk (Norwich City).

4 May 2024 14:22
1714828679

Birmingham City vs Norwich City

Substitution, Birmingham City. Alex Pritchard replaces Jay Stansfield.

4 May 2024 14:17
1714828585

Birmingham City vs Norwich City

Substitution, Birmingham City. George Hall replaces Koji Miyoshi.

4 May 2024 14:16

