Liveupdated1700925183

Birmingham City vs Sheffield Wednesday LIVE: Championship latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Follow all the action from St Andrew's Stadium

Luke Baker
Saturday 25 November 2023 14:00
(Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Birmingham City face Sheffield Wednesday in the Championship today.

An increasingly competitive second tier in English football remains an intense and exciting competition, with the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer at the end of the season.

Last year Southampton, Leicester City and Leeds United were relegated from the top flight and all are hopeful of making a quick return - but the likes of Norwich City, West Bromwich Albion and Sunderland all have real promotion ambitions too.

At the other end of the table, QPR, Cardiff City and Birmingham City will hope for better campaigns than last year’s relegation struggle - while newcomers Sheffield Wednesday will be looking to survive after dramatic progress through the play-offs.

Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.

1700925079

Birmingham City vs Sheffield Wednesday

Corner, Sheffield Wednesday. Conceded by Emanuel Aiwu.

25 November 2023 15:11
1700925077

Birmingham City vs Sheffield Wednesday

Attempt blocked. Mallik Wilks (Sheffield Wednesday) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Barry Bannan with a headed pass.

25 November 2023 15:11
1700925069

Birmingham City vs Sheffield Wednesday

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

25 November 2023 15:11
1700924993

Birmingham City vs Sheffield Wednesday

Delay in match because of an injury Jay Stansfield (Birmingham City).

25 November 2023 15:09
1700924875

Birmingham City vs Sheffield Wednesday

Offside, Sheffield Wednesday. Will Vaulks tries a through ball, but Mallik Wilks is caught offside.

25 November 2023 15:07
1700924873

Birmingham City vs Sheffield Wednesday

Attempt blocked. George Byers (Sheffield Wednesday) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Mallik Wilks.

25 November 2023 15:07
1700924748

Birmingham City vs Sheffield Wednesday

Mallik Wilks (Sheffield Wednesday) wins a free kick on the left wing.

25 November 2023 15:05
1700924726

Birmingham City vs Sheffield Wednesday

Foul by Krystian Bielik (Birmingham City).

25 November 2023 15:05
1700924562

Birmingham City vs Sheffield Wednesday

Josh Windass (Sheffield Wednesday) wins a free kick on the right wing.

25 November 2023 15:02
1700924522

Birmingham City vs Sheffield Wednesday

First Half begins.

25 November 2023 15:02

