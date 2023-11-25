Birmingham City vs Sheffield Wednesday LIVE: Championship latest score, goals and updates from fixture
Follow all the action from St Andrew's Stadium
Follow live coverage as Birmingham City face Sheffield Wednesday in the Championship today.
An increasingly competitive second tier in English football remains an intense and exciting competition, with the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer at the end of the season.
Last year Southampton, Leicester City and Leeds United were relegated from the top flight and all are hopeful of making a quick return - but the likes of Norwich City, West Bromwich Albion and Sunderland all have real promotion ambitions too.
At the other end of the table, QPR, Cardiff City and Birmingham City will hope for better campaigns than last year’s relegation struggle - while newcomers Sheffield Wednesday will be looking to survive after dramatic progress through the play-offs.
Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.
Corner, Sheffield Wednesday. Conceded by Emanuel Aiwu.
Attempt blocked. Mallik Wilks (Sheffield Wednesday) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Barry Bannan with a headed pass.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match because of an injury Jay Stansfield (Birmingham City).
Offside, Sheffield Wednesday. Will Vaulks tries a through ball, but Mallik Wilks is caught offside.
Attempt blocked. George Byers (Sheffield Wednesday) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Mallik Wilks.
Mallik Wilks (Sheffield Wednesday) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Krystian Bielik (Birmingham City).
Josh Windass (Sheffield Wednesday) wins a free kick on the right wing.
First Half begins.
