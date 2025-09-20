Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Next article

Liveupdated

Birmingham City vs Swansea City LIVE: Championship result, final score and reaction

Follow all the action from St. Andrew's @ Knighthead Park

Luke Baker
Saturday 20 September 2025 14:41 BST
Comments

Follow live coverage as Birmingham City face Swansea City in the Championship today.

An increasingly competitive second tier in English football remains an intense and exciting competition, with the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer at the end of the season.

Relegation from the top flight last term means Leicester City, Ipswich Town and Southampton are all back in the second tier this term and will be expected to push for play-off spots again at least, but so too will newly-promoted Birmingham City and Wrexham, with a host of hopefuls eyeing up the £200m jackpot that comes with promotion to the top flight. At the other end of the table, Sheffield Wednesday and Hull City hope to stay up amid crises.

Follow updates from today’s game in the live blog below.

Birmingham City vs Swansea City

Match ends, Birmingham City 1, Swansea City 0.

20 September 2025 14:33

Birmingham City vs Swansea City

Second Half ends, Birmingham City 1, Swansea City 0.

20 September 2025 14:33

Birmingham City vs Swansea City

Joshua Key (Swansea City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

20 September 2025 14:32

Birmingham City vs Swansea City

Corner, Birmingham City. Conceded by Josh Tymon.

20 September 2025 14:29

Birmingham City vs Swansea City

Substitution, Swansea City. Liam Cullen replaces Gonçalo Franco.

20 September 2025 14:28

Birmingham City vs Swansea City

Substitution, Swansea City. Melker Widell replaces Ronald.

20 September 2025 14:28

Birmingham City vs Swansea City

Goal! Birmingham City 1, Swansea City 0. Lyndon Dykes (Birmingham City) header from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Patrick Roberts with a cross.

20 September 2025 14:25

Birmingham City vs Swansea City

Marko Stamenic (Swansea City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

20 September 2025 14:25

Birmingham City vs Swansea City

Foul by Marko Stamenic (Swansea City).

20 September 2025 14:25

Birmingham City vs Swansea City

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

20 September 2025 14:23

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in