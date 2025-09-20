Birmingham City vs Swansea City LIVE: Championship result, final score and reaction
Follow all the action from St. Andrew's @ Knighthead Park
Follow live coverage as Birmingham City face Swansea City in the Championship today.
An increasingly competitive second tier in English football remains an intense and exciting competition, with the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer at the end of the season.
Relegation from the top flight last term means Leicester City, Ipswich Town and Southampton are all back in the second tier this term and will be expected to push for play-off spots again at least, but so too will newly-promoted Birmingham City and Wrexham, with a host of hopefuls eyeing up the £200m jackpot that comes with promotion to the top flight. At the other end of the table, Sheffield Wednesday and Hull City hope to stay up amid crises.
Follow updates from today’s game in the live blog below.
Birmingham City vs Swansea City
Match ends, Birmingham City 1, Swansea City 0.
Birmingham City vs Swansea City
Second Half ends, Birmingham City 1, Swansea City 0.
Birmingham City vs Swansea City
Joshua Key (Swansea City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Birmingham City vs Swansea City
Corner, Birmingham City. Conceded by Josh Tymon.
Birmingham City vs Swansea City
Substitution, Swansea City. Liam Cullen replaces Gonçalo Franco.
Birmingham City vs Swansea City
Substitution, Swansea City. Melker Widell replaces Ronald.
Birmingham City vs Swansea City
Goal! Birmingham City 1, Swansea City 0. Lyndon Dykes (Birmingham City) header from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Patrick Roberts with a cross.
Birmingham City vs Swansea City
Marko Stamenic (Swansea City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments