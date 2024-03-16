Jump to content

Liveupdated1710602585

Birmingham City vs Watford LIVE: Championship latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Follow all the action from St. Andrew's @ Knighthead Park

Luke Baker
Saturday 16 March 2024 14:00
(The FA via Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Birmingham City face Watford in the Championship today.

An increasingly competitive second tier in English football remains an intense and exciting competition, with the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer at the end of the season.

Last year Southampton, Leicester City and Leeds United were relegated from the top flight and all are hopeful of making a quick return - but the likes of Norwich City, West Bromwich Albion and Sunderland all have real promotion ambitions too.

At the other end of the table, QPR, Cardiff City and Birmingham City will hope for better campaigns than last year’s relegation struggle - while newcomers Sheffield Wednesday will be looking to survive after dramatic progress through the play-offs.

Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.

1710602504

Birmingham City vs Watford

Lee Buchanan (Birmingham City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

16 March 2024 15:21
1710602443

Birmingham City vs Watford

Ethan Laird (Birmingham City) hits the bar with a header from the left side of the six yard box. Assisted by Juninho Bacuna with a cross following a corner.

16 March 2024 15:20
1710602415

Birmingham City vs Watford

Corner, Birmingham City. Conceded by Ismaël Koné.

16 March 2024 15:20
1710602373

Birmingham City vs Watford

Corner, Birmingham City. Conceded by Ryan Andrews.

16 March 2024 15:19
1710602111

Birmingham City vs Watford

Mattie Pollock (Watford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

16 March 2024 15:15
1710602088

Birmingham City vs Watford

Foul by Yáser Asprilla (Watford).

16 March 2024 15:14
1710602033

Birmingham City vs Watford

Foul by Emanuel Aiwu (Birmingham City).

16 March 2024 15:13
1710601969

Birmingham City vs Watford

Attempt blocked. Giorgi Chakvetadze (Watford) right footed shot from long range on the left is blocked. Assisted by Yáser Asprilla.

16 March 2024 15:12
1710601849

Birmingham City vs Watford

Foul by Ethan Laird (Birmingham City).

16 March 2024 15:10
1710601839

Birmingham City vs Watford

Attempt blocked. Jay Stansfield (Birmingham City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Koji Miyoshi.

16 March 2024 15:10

