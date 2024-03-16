Birmingham City vs Watford LIVE: Championship latest score, goals and updates from fixture
Follow all the action from St. Andrew's @ Knighthead Park
Follow live coverage as Birmingham City face Watford in the Championship today.
An increasingly competitive second tier in English football remains an intense and exciting competition, with the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer at the end of the season.
Last year Southampton, Leicester City and Leeds United were relegated from the top flight and all are hopeful of making a quick return - but the likes of Norwich City, West Bromwich Albion and Sunderland all have real promotion ambitions too.
At the other end of the table, QPR, Cardiff City and Birmingham City will hope for better campaigns than last year’s relegation struggle - while newcomers Sheffield Wednesday will be looking to survive after dramatic progress through the play-offs.
Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.
Birmingham City vs Watford
Lee Buchanan (Birmingham City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Birmingham City vs Watford
Ethan Laird (Birmingham City) hits the bar with a header from the left side of the six yard box. Assisted by Juninho Bacuna with a cross following a corner.
Birmingham City vs Watford
Corner, Birmingham City. Conceded by Ismaël Koné.
Birmingham City vs Watford
Corner, Birmingham City. Conceded by Ryan Andrews.
Birmingham City vs Watford
Mattie Pollock (Watford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Birmingham City vs Watford
Foul by Yáser Asprilla (Watford).
Birmingham City vs Watford
Foul by Emanuel Aiwu (Birmingham City).
Birmingham City vs Watford
Attempt blocked. Giorgi Chakvetadze (Watford) right footed shot from long range on the left is blocked. Assisted by Yáser Asprilla.
Birmingham City vs Watford
Foul by Ethan Laird (Birmingham City).
Birmingham City vs Watford
Attempt blocked. Jay Stansfield (Birmingham City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Koji Miyoshi.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies