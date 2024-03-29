Blackburn Rovers vs Ipswich Town LIVE: Championship result, final score and reaction
Follow all the action from Ewood Park
Follow live coverage as Blackburn Rovers face Ipswich Town in the Championship today.
An increasingly competitive second tier in English football remains an intense and exciting competition, with the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer at the end of the season.
Last year Southampton, Leicester City and Leeds United were relegated from the top flight and all are hopeful of making a quick return - but the likes of Norwich City, West Bromwich Albion and Sunderland all have real promotion ambitions too.
At the other end of the table, QPR, Cardiff City and Birmingham City will hope for better campaigns than last year’s relegation struggle - while newcomers Sheffield Wednesday will be looking to survive after dramatic progress through the play-offs.
Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.
Match ends, Blackburn Rovers 0, Ipswich Town 1.
Second Half ends, Blackburn Rovers 0, Ipswich Town 1.
Corner, Ipswich Town. Conceded by Dominic Hyam.
Substitution, Ipswich Town. Cameron Burgess replaces Omari Hutchinson because of an injury.
Substitution, Blackburn Rovers. Hayden Carter replaces Harry Pickering.
Corner, Blackburn Rovers. Conceded by Kayden Jackson.
Attempt missed. Harry Pickering (Blackburn Rovers) left footed shot from the left side of the box.
Harry Clarke (Ipswich Town) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Offside, Blackburn Rovers. Sammie Szmodics is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Kayden Jackson (Ipswich Town) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Jeremy Sarmiento following a fast break.
