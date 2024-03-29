Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Liveupdated1711740544

Blackburn Rovers vs Ipswich Town LIVE: Championship result, final score and reaction

Follow all the action from Ewood Park

Luke Baker
Friday 29 March 2024 16:30
Comments
(Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Blackburn Rovers face Ipswich Town in the Championship today.

An increasingly competitive second tier in English football remains an intense and exciting competition, with the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer at the end of the season.

Last year Southampton, Leicester City and Leeds United were relegated from the top flight and all are hopeful of making a quick return - but the likes of Norwich City, West Bromwich Albion and Sunderland all have real promotion ambitions too.

At the other end of the table, QPR, Cardiff City and Birmingham City will hope for better campaigns than last year’s relegation struggle - while newcomers Sheffield Wednesday will be looking to survive after dramatic progress through the play-offs.

Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.

1711740506

Blackburn Rovers vs Ipswich Town

Match ends, Blackburn Rovers 0, Ipswich Town 1.

29 March 2024 19:28
1711740397

Blackburn Rovers vs Ipswich Town

Second Half ends, Blackburn Rovers 0, Ipswich Town 1.

29 March 2024 19:26
1711740396

Blackburn Rovers vs Ipswich Town

Corner, Ipswich Town. Conceded by Dominic Hyam.

29 March 2024 19:26
1711740317

Blackburn Rovers vs Ipswich Town

Substitution, Ipswich Town. Cameron Burgess replaces Omari Hutchinson because of an injury.

29 March 2024 19:25
1711740312

Blackburn Rovers vs Ipswich Town

Substitution, Blackburn Rovers. Hayden Carter replaces Harry Pickering.

29 March 2024 19:25
1711740222

Blackburn Rovers vs Ipswich Town

Corner, Blackburn Rovers. Conceded by Kayden Jackson.

29 March 2024 19:23
1711740218

Blackburn Rovers vs Ipswich Town

Attempt missed. Harry Pickering (Blackburn Rovers) left footed shot from the left side of the box.

29 March 2024 19:23
1711740100

Blackburn Rovers vs Ipswich Town

Harry Clarke (Ipswich Town) wins a free kick on the left wing.

29 March 2024 19:21
1711739943

Blackburn Rovers vs Ipswich Town

Offside, Blackburn Rovers. Sammie Szmodics is caught offside.

29 March 2024 19:19
1711739889

Blackburn Rovers vs Ipswich Town

Attempt missed. Kayden Jackson (Ipswich Town) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Jeremy Sarmiento following a fast break.

29 March 2024 19:18

