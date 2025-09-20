Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Liveupdated

Blackburn Rovers vs Ipswich Town LIVE: Championship latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Follow all the action from Ewood Park

Luke Baker
Saturday 20 September 2025 22:21 BST
(Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Blackburn Rovers face Ipswich Town in the Championship today.

An increasingly competitive second tier in English football remains an intense and exciting competition, with the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer at the end of the season.

Relegation from the top flight last term means Leicester City, Ipswich Town and Southampton are all back in the second tier this term and will be expected to push for play-off spots again at least, but so too will newly-promoted Birmingham City and Wrexham, with a host of hopefuls eyeing up the £200m jackpot that comes with promotion to the top flight. At the other end of the table, Sheffield Wednesday and Hull City hope to stay up amid crises.

Follow updates from today’s game in the live blog below.

Blackburn Rovers vs Ipswich Town

Match abandoned due to waterlogged pitch, Blackburn Rovers 1, Ipswich Town 0.

20 September 2025 17:06

Blackburn Rovers vs Ipswich Town

Second Half ends, Blackburn Rovers 1, Ipswich Town 0.

20 September 2025 16:36

Blackburn Rovers vs Ipswich Town

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

20 September 2025 16:36

Blackburn Rovers vs Ipswich Town

Delay in match (Blackburn Rovers).

20 September 2025 16:35

Blackburn Rovers vs Ipswich Town

Lewis Miller (Blackburn Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

20 September 2025 16:33

Blackburn Rovers vs Ipswich Town

Attempt blocked. Sean McLoughlin (Blackburn Rovers) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Todd Cantwell with a cross.

20 September 2025 16:33

Blackburn Rovers vs Ipswich Town

Cédric Kipré (Ipswich Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

20 September 2025 16:32

Blackburn Rovers vs Ipswich Town

Andri Gudjohnsen (Blackburn Rovers) wins a free kick on the right wing.

20 September 2025 16:32

Blackburn Rovers vs Ipswich Town

Andri Gudjohnsen (Blackburn Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

20 September 2025 16:31

Blackburn Rovers vs Ipswich Town

Foul by Sondre Tronstad (Blackburn Rovers).

20 September 2025 16:30

