Blackburn Rovers vs Ipswich Town LIVE: Championship latest score, goals and updates from fixture
Follow all the action from Ewood Park
Follow live coverage as Blackburn Rovers face Ipswich Town in the Championship today.
An increasingly competitive second tier in English football remains an intense and exciting competition, with the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer at the end of the season.
Relegation from the top flight last term means Leicester City, Ipswich Town and Southampton are all back in the second tier this term and will be expected to push for play-off spots again at least, but so too will newly-promoted Birmingham City and Wrexham, with a host of hopefuls eyeing up the £200m jackpot that comes with promotion to the top flight. At the other end of the table, Sheffield Wednesday and Hull City hope to stay up amid crises.
Follow updates from today’s game in the live blog below.
Match abandoned due to waterlogged pitch, Blackburn Rovers 1, Ipswich Town 0.
Second Half ends, Blackburn Rovers 1, Ipswich Town 0.
Lewis Miller (Blackburn Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Sean McLoughlin (Blackburn Rovers) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Todd Cantwell with a cross.
Cédric Kipré (Ipswich Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Andri Gudjohnsen (Blackburn Rovers) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Andri Gudjohnsen (Blackburn Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
