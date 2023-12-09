Jump to content

Liveupdated1702125604

Blackburn Rovers vs Leeds United LIVE: Championship latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Follow all the action from Ewood Park

Luke Baker
Saturday 09 December 2023 11:30
(Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Blackburn Rovers face Leeds United in the Championship today.

An increasingly competitive second tier in English football remains an intense and exciting competition, with the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer at the end of the season.

Last year Southampton, Leicester City and Leeds United were relegated from the top flight and all are hopeful of making a quick return - but the likes of Norwich City, West Bromwich Albion and Sunderland all have real promotion ambitions too.

At the other end of the table, QPR, Cardiff City and Birmingham City will hope for better campaigns than last year’s relegation struggle - while newcomers Sheffield Wednesday will be looking to survive after dramatic progress through the play-offs.

Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.

1702125574

Blackburn Rovers vs Leeds United

Georginio Rutter (Leeds United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

9 December 2023 12:39
1702125508

Blackburn Rovers vs Leeds United

Foul by Scott Wharton (Blackburn Rovers).

9 December 2023 12:38
1702125367

Blackburn Rovers vs Leeds United

Offside, Blackburn Rovers. Sammie Szmodics is caught offside.

9 December 2023 12:36
1702125226

Blackburn Rovers vs Leeds United

Corner, Blackburn Rovers. Conceded by Pascal Struijk.

9 December 2023 12:33
1702125183

Blackburn Rovers vs Leeds United

Corner, Blackburn Rovers. Conceded by Ethan Ampadu.

9 December 2023 12:33
1702125101

Blackburn Rovers vs Leeds United

Foul by Ethan Ampadu (Leeds United).

9 December 2023 12:31
1702125076

Blackburn Rovers vs Leeds United

First Half begins.

9 December 2023 12:31
1702121890

Blackburn Rovers vs Leeds United

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

9 December 2023 11:38
1702121414

Blackburn Rovers vs Leeds United

9 December 2023 11:30

