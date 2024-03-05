Jump to content

Liveupdated1709668867

Blackburn Rovers vs Millwall LIVE: Championship latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Follow all the action from Ewood Park

Luke Baker
Tuesday 05 March 2024 18:45
Comments
(Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Blackburn Rovers face Millwall in the Championship today.

An increasingly competitive second tier in English football remains an intense and exciting competition, with the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer at the end of the season.

Last year Southampton, Leicester City and Leeds United were relegated from the top flight and all are hopeful of making a quick return - but the likes of Norwich City, West Bromwich Albion and Sunderland all have real promotion ambitions too.

At the other end of the table, QPR, Cardiff City and Birmingham City will hope for better campaigns than last year’s relegation struggle - while newcomers Sheffield Wednesday will be looking to survive after dramatic progress through the play-offs.

Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.

1709668779

Blackburn Rovers vs Millwall

Kyle McFadzean (Blackburn Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

5 March 2024 19:59
1709668736

Blackburn Rovers vs Millwall

Attempt missed. Sammie Szmodics (Blackburn Rovers) left footed shot from outside the box.

5 March 2024 19:58
1709668468

Blackburn Rovers vs Millwall

Jake Garrett (Blackburn Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

5 March 2024 19:54
1709668413

Blackburn Rovers vs Millwall

Offside, Blackburn Rovers. Tyrhys Dolan is caught offside.

5 March 2024 19:53
1709668257

Blackburn Rovers vs Millwall

Foul by Jake Garrett (Blackburn Rovers).

5 March 2024 19:50
1709668256

Blackburn Rovers vs Millwall

Ryan Leonard (Millwall) wins a free kick on the right wing.

5 March 2024 19:50
1709668062

Blackburn Rovers vs Millwall

Attempt saved. Sam Gallagher (Blackburn Rovers) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is saved.

5 March 2024 19:47
1709667943

Blackburn Rovers vs Millwall

First Half begins.

5 March 2024 19:45
1709664686

Blackburn Rovers vs Millwall

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

5 March 2024 18:51
1709664323

Blackburn Rovers vs Millwall

Follow live football coverage with The Independent today.

Whether it's Premier League, Champions League, a European Championship or the World Cup we will keep you up to date with everything you need to know.

We will have all the latest scores, goals and updates plus analysis and reaction throughout the game here.

5 March 2024 18:45

