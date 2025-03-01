Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
Liveupdated

Blackburn Rovers vs Norwich City LIVE: Championship latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Follow all the action from Ewood Park

Luke Baker
Saturday 01 March 2025 10:30 GMT
(Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Blackburn Rovers face Norwich City in the Championship today.

An increasingly competitive second tier in English football remains an intense and exciting competition, with the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer at the end of the season.

Relegation from the top flight last term means Luton, Burnley and Sheffield United are all back in the second tier this term and will be expected to push for play-off spots again at least, but so too will Norwich City, an improving Coventry and beaten play-off finalists Leeds United. At the other end of the table, Wayne Rooney is aiming to revive Plymouth’s fortunes after they narrowly avoided relegation last year, with Portsmouth and Derby the teams promoted from League One along with play-off final winners Oxford.

Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.

Blackburn Rovers vs Norwich City

Borja Sainz (Norwich City) wins a free kick on the left wing.

1 March 2025 12:39

Blackburn Rovers vs Norwich City

Offside, Norwich City. Borja Sainz is caught offside.

1 March 2025 12:38

Blackburn Rovers vs Norwich City

Offside, Blackburn Rovers. Tyrhys Dolan is caught offside.

1 March 2025 12:37

Blackburn Rovers vs Norwich City

Foul by Jacob Sørensen (Norwich City).

1 March 2025 12:37

Blackburn Rovers vs Norwich City

Marcelino Núñez (Norwich City) wins a free kick on the right wing.

1 March 2025 12:36

Blackburn Rovers vs Norwich City

Attempt missed. Anis Ben Slimane (Norwich City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Lewis Dobbin.

1 March 2025 12:35

Blackburn Rovers vs Norwich City

Foul by Hayden Carter (Blackburn Rovers).

1 March 2025 12:32

Blackburn Rovers vs Norwich City

Offside, Blackburn Rovers. Makhtar Gueye is caught offside.

1 March 2025 12:30

Blackburn Rovers vs Norwich City

First Half begins.

1 March 2025 12:30

Blackburn Rovers vs Norwich City

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

1 March 2025 11:36

