Blackburn Rovers vs Norwich City LIVE: Championship latest score, goals and updates from fixture
An increasingly competitive second tier in English football remains an intense and exciting competition, with the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer at the end of the season.
Relegation from the top flight last term means Luton, Burnley and Sheffield United are all back in the second tier this term and will be expected to push for play-off spots again at least, but so too will Norwich City, an improving Coventry and beaten play-off finalists Leeds United. At the other end of the table, Wayne Rooney is aiming to revive Plymouth’s fortunes after they narrowly avoided relegation last year, with Portsmouth and Derby the teams promoted from League One along with play-off final winners Oxford.
Blackburn Rovers vs Norwich City
Borja Sainz (Norwich City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Blackburn Rovers vs Norwich City
Offside, Norwich City. Borja Sainz is caught offside.
Blackburn Rovers vs Norwich City
Offside, Blackburn Rovers. Tyrhys Dolan is caught offside.
Blackburn Rovers vs Norwich City
Marcelino Núñez (Norwich City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Blackburn Rovers vs Norwich City
Attempt missed. Anis Ben Slimane (Norwich City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Lewis Dobbin.
Blackburn Rovers vs Norwich City
Offside, Blackburn Rovers. Makhtar Gueye is caught offside.
