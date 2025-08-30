Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Liveupdated

Blackburn Rovers vs Norwich City LIVE: Championship result, final score and reaction

Follow all the action from Ewood Park

Luke Baker
Saturday 30 August 2025 17:00 BST
Comments
(Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Blackburn Rovers face Norwich City in the Championship today.

An increasingly competitive second tier in English football remains an intense and exciting competition, with the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer at the end of the season.

Relegation from the top flight last term means Leicester City, Ipswich Town and Southampton are all back in the second tier this term and will be expected to push for play-off spots again at least, but so too will newly-promoted Birmingham City and Wrexham, with a host of hopefuls eyeing up the £200m jackpot that comes with promotion to the top flight. At the other end of the table, Sheffield Wednesday and Hull City hope to stay up amid crises.

Follow updates from today’s game in the live blog below.

Blackburn Rovers vs Norwich City

Match ends, Blackburn Rovers 0, Norwich City 2.

30 August 2025 16:50

Blackburn Rovers vs Norwich City

Second Half ends, Blackburn Rovers 0, Norwich City 2.

30 August 2025 16:50

Blackburn Rovers vs Norwich City

Corner, Norwich City. Conceded by Dominic Hyam.

30 August 2025 16:49

Blackburn Rovers vs Norwich City

Goal! Blackburn Rovers 0, Norwich City 2. Josh Sargent (Norwich City) right footed shot from outside the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Jeffrey Schlupp.

30 August 2025 16:47

Blackburn Rovers vs Norwich City

Fourth official has announced 3 minutes of added time.

30 August 2025 16:46

Blackburn Rovers vs Norwich City

Substitution, Norwich City. Jovon Makama replaces Ante Crnac.

30 August 2025 16:46

Blackburn Rovers vs Norwich City

Jakov Medic (Norwich City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

30 August 2025 16:43

Blackburn Rovers vs Norwich City

Offside, Blackburn Rovers. Makhtar Gueye is caught offside.

30 August 2025 16:43

Blackburn Rovers vs Norwich City

Foul by Liam Gibbs (Norwich City).

30 August 2025 16:42

Blackburn Rovers vs Norwich City

Corner, Blackburn Rovers. Conceded by Jakov Medic.

30 August 2025 16:41

