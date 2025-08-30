Blackburn Rovers vs Norwich City LIVE: Championship result, final score and reaction
Follow live coverage as Blackburn Rovers face Norwich City in the Championship today.
An increasingly competitive second tier in English football remains an intense and exciting competition, with the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer at the end of the season.
Relegation from the top flight last term means Leicester City, Ipswich Town and Southampton are all back in the second tier this term and will be expected to push for play-off spots again at least, but so too will newly-promoted Birmingham City and Wrexham, with a host of hopefuls eyeing up the £200m jackpot that comes with promotion to the top flight. At the other end of the table, Sheffield Wednesday and Hull City hope to stay up amid crises.
Match ends, Blackburn Rovers 0, Norwich City 2.
Second Half ends, Blackburn Rovers 0, Norwich City 2.
Goal! Blackburn Rovers 0, Norwich City 2. Josh Sargent (Norwich City) right footed shot from outside the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Jeffrey Schlupp.
Fourth official has announced 3 minutes of added time.
Substitution, Norwich City. Jovon Makama replaces Ante Crnac.
Jakov Medic (Norwich City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Offside, Blackburn Rovers. Makhtar Gueye is caught offside.
Corner, Blackburn Rovers. Conceded by Jakov Medic.
