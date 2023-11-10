Blackburn Rovers vs Preston North End LIVE: Championship latest score, goals and updates from fixture
Follow live coverage as Blackburn Rovers face Preston North End in the Championship today.
An increasingly competitive second tier in English football remains an intense and exciting competition, with the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer at the end of the season.
Last year Southampton, Leicester City and Leeds United were relegated from the top flight and all are hopeful of making a quick return - but the likes of Norwich City, West Bromwich Albion and Sunderland all have real promotion ambitions too.
At the other end of the table, QPR, Cardiff City and Birmingham City will hope for better campaigns than last year’s relegation struggle - while newcomers Sheffield Wednesday will be looking to survive after dramatic progress through the play-offs.
Attempt saved. Callum Brittain (Blackburn Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is saved.
Offside, Preston North End. Brad Potts tries a through ball, but Milutin Osmajic is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Will Keane (Preston North End) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Jordan Storey.
Andrew Moran (Blackburn Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Sondre Tronstad (Blackburn Rovers).
Arnór Sigurdsson (Blackburn Rovers) hits the bar with a right footed shot from the centre of the box. Assisted by Tyrhys Dolan with a cross.
Andrew Moran (Blackburn Rovers) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt saved. Duane Holmes (Preston North End) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Liam Millar.
Attempt missed. Adam Wharton (Blackburn Rovers) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Arnór Sigurdsson.
Sammie Szmodics (Blackburn Rovers) wins a free kick on the left wing.
