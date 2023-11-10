Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe: $20 for 1 year
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Liveupdated1699648383

Blackburn Rovers vs Preston North End LIVE: Championship latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Follow all the action from Ewood Park

Luke Baker
Friday 10 November 2023 19:00
Comments
(Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Blackburn Rovers face Preston North End in the Championship today.

An increasingly competitive second tier in English football remains an intense and exciting competition, with the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer at the end of the season.

Last year Southampton, Leicester City and Leeds United were relegated from the top flight and all are hopeful of making a quick return - but the likes of Norwich City, West Bromwich Albion and Sunderland all have real promotion ambitions too.

At the other end of the table, QPR, Cardiff City and Birmingham City will hope for better campaigns than last year’s relegation struggle - while newcomers Sheffield Wednesday will be looking to survive after dramatic progress through the play-offs.

Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.

1699648354

Blackburn Rovers vs Preston North End

Attempt saved. Callum Brittain (Blackburn Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is saved.

10 November 2023 20:32
1699648019

Blackburn Rovers vs Preston North End

Offside, Preston North End. Brad Potts tries a through ball, but Milutin Osmajic is caught offside.

10 November 2023 20:26
1699647813

Blackburn Rovers vs Preston North End

Attempt missed. Will Keane (Preston North End) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Jordan Storey.

10 November 2023 20:23
1699647726

Blackburn Rovers vs Preston North End

Andrew Moran (Blackburn Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

10 November 2023 20:22
1699647663

Blackburn Rovers vs Preston North End

Foul by Sondre Tronstad (Blackburn Rovers).

10 November 2023 20:21
1699647617

Blackburn Rovers vs Preston North End

Arnór Sigurdsson (Blackburn Rovers) hits the bar with a right footed shot from the centre of the box. Assisted by Tyrhys Dolan with a cross.

10 November 2023 20:20
1699647562

Blackburn Rovers vs Preston North End

Andrew Moran (Blackburn Rovers) wins a free kick on the left wing.

10 November 2023 20:19
1699647525

Blackburn Rovers vs Preston North End

Attempt saved. Duane Holmes (Preston North End) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Liam Millar.

10 November 2023 20:18
1699647274

Blackburn Rovers vs Preston North End

Attempt missed. Adam Wharton (Blackburn Rovers) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Arnór Sigurdsson.

10 November 2023 20:14
1699647224

Blackburn Rovers vs Preston North End

Sammie Szmodics (Blackburn Rovers) wins a free kick on the left wing.

10 November 2023 20:13

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in