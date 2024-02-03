Jump to content

Liveupdated1706975285

Blackburn Rovers vs Queens Park Rangers LIVE: Championship latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Follow all the action from Ewood Park

Luke Baker
Saturday 03 February 2024 14:00
Comments
(Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Blackburn Rovers face Queens Park Rangers in the Championship today.

An increasingly competitive second tier in English football remains an intense and exciting competition, with the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer at the end of the season.

Last year Southampton, Leicester City and Leeds United were relegated from the top flight and all are hopeful of making a quick return - but the likes of Norwich City, West Bromwich Albion and Sunderland all have real promotion ambitions too.

At the other end of the table, QPR, Cardiff City and Birmingham City will hope for better campaigns than last year’s relegation struggle - while newcomers Sheffield Wednesday will be looking to survive after dramatic progress through the play-offs.

Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.

1706975238

Blackburn Rovers vs Queens Park Rangers

First Half ends, Blackburn Rovers 0, Queens Park Rangers 0.

3 February 2024 15:47
1706975192

Blackburn Rovers vs Queens Park Rangers

Corner, Blackburn Rovers. Conceded by Jake Clarke-Salter.

3 February 2024 15:46
1706975163

Blackburn Rovers vs Queens Park Rangers

Offside, Queens Park Rangers. Sinclair Armstrong is caught offside.

3 February 2024 15:46
1706975120

Blackburn Rovers vs Queens Park Rangers

Attempt missed. Joe Rankin-Costello (Blackburn Rovers) left footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Andrew Moran.

3 February 2024 15:45
1706974980

Blackburn Rovers vs Queens Park Rangers

Steve Cook (Queens Park Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

3 February 2024 15:43
1706974963

Blackburn Rovers vs Queens Park Rangers

Attempt missed. Sam Gallagher (Blackburn Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box.

3 February 2024 15:42
1706974920

Blackburn Rovers vs Queens Park Rangers

Sinclair Armstrong (Queens Park Rangers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

3 February 2024 15:42
1706974912

Blackburn Rovers vs Queens Park Rangers

Foul by Sinclair Armstrong (Queens Park Rangers).

3 February 2024 15:41
1706974880

Blackburn Rovers vs Queens Park Rangers

Reggie Cannon (Queens Park Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

3 February 2024 15:41
1706974827

Blackburn Rovers vs Queens Park Rangers

Attempt missed. Kenneth Paal (Queens Park Rangers) left footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high from a direct free kick.

3 February 2024 15:40

