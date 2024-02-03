Blackburn Rovers vs Queens Park Rangers LIVE: Championship latest score, goals and updates from fixture
Follow all the action from Ewood Park
Follow live coverage as Blackburn Rovers face Queens Park Rangers in the Championship today.
An increasingly competitive second tier in English football remains an intense and exciting competition, with the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer at the end of the season.
Last year Southampton, Leicester City and Leeds United were relegated from the top flight and all are hopeful of making a quick return - but the likes of Norwich City, West Bromwich Albion and Sunderland all have real promotion ambitions too.
At the other end of the table, QPR, Cardiff City and Birmingham City will hope for better campaigns than last year’s relegation struggle - while newcomers Sheffield Wednesday will be looking to survive after dramatic progress through the play-offs.
Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.
First Half ends, Blackburn Rovers 0, Queens Park Rangers 0.
Corner, Blackburn Rovers. Conceded by Jake Clarke-Salter.
Offside, Queens Park Rangers. Sinclair Armstrong is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Joe Rankin-Costello (Blackburn Rovers) left footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Andrew Moran.
Steve Cook (Queens Park Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Sam Gallagher (Blackburn Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box.
Sinclair Armstrong (Queens Park Rangers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Sinclair Armstrong (Queens Park Rangers).
Reggie Cannon (Queens Park Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Kenneth Paal (Queens Park Rangers) left footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high from a direct free kick.
