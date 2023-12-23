Blackburn Rovers vs Watford LIVE: Championship latest score, goals and updates from fixture
Follow all the action from Ewood Park
Follow live coverage as Blackburn Rovers face Watford in the Championship today.
An increasingly competitive second tier in English football remains an intense and exciting competition, with the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer at the end of the season.
Last year Southampton, Leicester City and Leeds United were relegated from the top flight and all are hopeful of making a quick return - but the likes of Norwich City, West Bromwich Albion and Sunderland all have real promotion ambitions too.
At the other end of the table, QPR, Cardiff City and Birmingham City will hope for better campaigns than last year’s relegation struggle - while newcomers Sheffield Wednesday will be looking to survive after dramatic progress through the play-offs.
Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.
Blackburn Rovers vs Watford
Attempt blocked. Tom Dele-Bashiru (Watford) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Blackburn Rovers vs Watford
Foul by Sondre Tronstad (Blackburn Rovers).
Blackburn Rovers vs Watford
Corner, Watford. Conceded by Dominic Hyam.
Blackburn Rovers vs Watford
Attempt saved. Arnór Sigurdsson (Blackburn Rovers) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved.
Blackburn Rovers vs Watford
Foul by Lewis Travis (Blackburn Rovers).
Blackburn Rovers vs Watford
Attempt missed. Jake Garrett (Blackburn Rovers) left footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the left.
Blackburn Rovers vs Watford
Corner, Blackburn Rovers. Conceded by Ryan Porteous.
Blackburn Rovers vs Watford
Corner, Blackburn Rovers. Conceded by Wesley Hoedt.
Blackburn Rovers vs Watford
Attempt missed. Vakoun Bayo (Watford) header from the right side of the six yard box.
Blackburn Rovers vs Watford
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
