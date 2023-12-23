Jump to content

Liveupdated1703345164

Blackburn Rovers vs Watford LIVE: Championship latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Follow all the action from Ewood Park

Luke Baker
Saturday 23 December 2023 14:00
(Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Blackburn Rovers face Watford in the Championship today.

An increasingly competitive second tier in English football remains an intense and exciting competition, with the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer at the end of the season.

Last year Southampton, Leicester City and Leeds United were relegated from the top flight and all are hopeful of making a quick return - but the likes of Norwich City, West Bromwich Albion and Sunderland all have real promotion ambitions too.

At the other end of the table, QPR, Cardiff City and Birmingham City will hope for better campaigns than last year’s relegation struggle - while newcomers Sheffield Wednesday will be looking to survive after dramatic progress through the play-offs.

Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.

1703345036

Blackburn Rovers vs Watford

Attempt blocked. Tom Dele-Bashiru (Watford) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

23 December 2023 15:23
1703345007

Blackburn Rovers vs Watford

Foul by Sondre Tronstad (Blackburn Rovers).

23 December 2023 15:23
1703344948

Blackburn Rovers vs Watford

Corner, Watford. Conceded by Dominic Hyam.

23 December 2023 15:22
1703344907

Blackburn Rovers vs Watford

Attempt saved. Arnór Sigurdsson (Blackburn Rovers) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved.

23 December 2023 15:21
1703344714

Blackburn Rovers vs Watford

Foul by Lewis Travis (Blackburn Rovers).

23 December 2023 15:18
1703344591

Blackburn Rovers vs Watford

Attempt missed. Jake Garrett (Blackburn Rovers) left footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the left.

23 December 2023 15:16
1703344590

Blackburn Rovers vs Watford

Corner, Blackburn Rovers. Conceded by Ryan Porteous.

23 December 2023 15:16
1703344527

Blackburn Rovers vs Watford

Corner, Blackburn Rovers. Conceded by Wesley Hoedt.

23 December 2023 15:15
1703344493

Blackburn Rovers vs Watford

Attempt missed. Vakoun Bayo (Watford) header from the right side of the six yard box.

23 December 2023 15:14
1703344377

Blackburn Rovers vs Watford

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

23 December 2023 15:12

