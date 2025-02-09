Blackburn vs Wolves LIVE: FA Cup latest score and goals updates after Matheus Cunha strikes
Follow all the action from Ewood Park
Follow live coverage as Blackburn Rovers face Wolverhampton Wanderers in the FA Cup today.
This season marks the 144th edition of the world’s oldest cup competition, with Manchester United the reigning champions after they beat local rivals Manchester City in the final at Wembley.
While the usual suspects are likely to be in the running this season - Liverpool, Arsenal and Tottenham all included as well as the aforementioned Manchester duo - it’s those without silverware in recent years who will hope to challenge into the latter stages, such as Newcastle United, Everton and even Chelsea, who are without a domestic trophy in over six years despite European success.
Premier League clubs enter from the third round of the competition, but every team takes part: from non-league to EFL sides in the lower leagues, everyone gets a shot at glory and the chance to face the country’s finest in the FA Cup.
Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.
Blackburn Rovers vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
Fourth official has announced 3 minutes of added time.
Blackburn Rovers vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
Attempt missed. Matheus Cunha (Wolverhampton Wanderers) right footed shot from outside the box.
Blackburn Rovers vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
Corner, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Conceded by Dominic Hyam.
Blackburn Rovers vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
Attempt blocked. Pablo Sarabia (Wolverhampton Wanderers) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Rayan Aït-Nouri.
Blackburn Rovers vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
Emmanuel Agbadou (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Blackburn Rovers vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
Attempt saved. Matheus Cunha (Wolverhampton Wanderers) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Toti Gomes.
Blackburn Rovers vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
Substitution, Blackburn Rovers. Ryan Hedges replaces Adam Forshaw.
Blackburn Rovers vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
Substitution, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Rayan Aït-Nouri replaces Nélson Semedo.
Blackburn Rovers vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
Attempt missed. Pablo Sarabia (Wolverhampton Wanderers) left footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Matheus Cunha with a cross following a fast break.
Blackburn Rovers vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
Attempt saved. Makhtar Gueye (Blackburn Rovers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Yuri Ribeiro.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments