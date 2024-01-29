Blackburn vs Wrexham LIVE: FA Cup latest score, goals and updates from fourth round
Follow all the action from Ewood Park
Follow live coverage as Blackburn Rovers face Wrexham in the FA Cup today.
Monday night’s fixture is the last of the fourth-round games - other than replays, of course - and it pits two teams in contrasting form against each other, in a potential giant-killing clash.
Wrexham, led by their Hollywood owners and with much interest in them these days, are pushing for promotion from League Two and are second in the table, though lost last time out to Newport following a run of three straight wins. Rovers, on the other hand, are floundering in 18th in the Championship and have won just once in their last eight in all competitions, that being in the last round of the cup.
Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.
Blackburn Rovers vs Wrexham
Attempt blocked. Elliot Lee (Wrexham) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by George Evans.
Blackburn Rovers vs Wrexham
Foul by Jake Garrett (Blackburn Rovers).
Blackburn Rovers vs Wrexham
Corner, Blackburn Rovers. Conceded by Ben Tozer.
Blackburn Rovers vs Wrexham
Corner, Wrexham. Conceded by Dominic Hyam.
Blackburn Rovers vs Wrexham
Corner, Wrexham. Conceded by Aynsley Pears.
Blackburn Rovers vs Wrexham
Attempt saved. James McClean (Wrexham) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top left corner.
Blackburn Rovers vs Wrexham
Attempt saved. Andrew Cannon (Wrexham) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Sam Dalby.
Blackburn Rovers vs Wrexham
Attempt missed. Sam Gallagher (Blackburn Rovers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Tyrhys Dolan with a cross.
Blackburn Rovers vs Wrexham
Goal! Blackburn Rovers 0, Wrexham 1. Andrew Cannon (Wrexham) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Sam Dalby.
Blackburn Rovers vs Wrexham
Attempt saved. Paul Mullin (Wrexham) right footed shot from outside the box is saved.
