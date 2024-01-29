(Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Blackburn Rovers face Wrexham in the FA Cup today.

Monday night’s fixture is the last of the fourth-round games - other than replays, of course - and it pits two teams in contrasting form against each other, in a potential giant-killing clash.

Wrexham, led by their Hollywood owners and with much interest in them these days, are pushing for promotion from League Two and are second in the table, though lost last time out to Newport following a run of three straight wins. Rovers, on the other hand, are floundering in 18th in the Championship and have won just once in their last eight in all competitions, that being in the last round of the cup.

