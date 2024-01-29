Jump to content

Liveupdated1706558524

Blackburn vs Wrexham LIVE: FA Cup latest score, goals and updates from fourth round

Follow all the action from Ewood Park

Luke Baker
Monday 29 January 2024 20:02
(Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Blackburn Rovers face Wrexham in the FA Cup today.

Monday night’s fixture is the last of the fourth-round games - other than replays, of course - and it pits two teams in contrasting form against each other, in a potential giant-killing clash.

Wrexham, led by their Hollywood owners and with much interest in them these days, are pushing for promotion from League Two and are second in the table, though lost last time out to Newport following a run of three straight wins. Rovers, on the other hand, are floundering in 18th in the Championship and have won just once in their last eight in all competitions, that being in the last round of the cup.

Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.

1706558408

Blackburn Rovers vs Wrexham

Attempt blocked. Elliot Lee (Wrexham) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by George Evans.

29 January 2024 20:00
1706558360

Blackburn Rovers vs Wrexham

Foul by Jake Garrett (Blackburn Rovers).

29 January 2024 19:59
1706558275

Blackburn Rovers vs Wrexham

Corner, Blackburn Rovers. Conceded by Ben Tozer.

29 January 2024 19:57
1706558073

Blackburn Rovers vs Wrexham

Corner, Wrexham. Conceded by Dominic Hyam.

29 January 2024 19:54
1706558018

Blackburn Rovers vs Wrexham

Corner, Wrexham. Conceded by Aynsley Pears.

29 January 2024 19:53
1706558015

Blackburn Rovers vs Wrexham

Attempt saved. James McClean (Wrexham) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top left corner.

29 January 2024 19:53
1706558013

Blackburn Rovers vs Wrexham

Attempt saved. Andrew Cannon (Wrexham) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Sam Dalby.

29 January 2024 19:53
1706557967

Blackburn Rovers vs Wrexham

Attempt missed. Sam Gallagher (Blackburn Rovers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Tyrhys Dolan with a cross.

29 January 2024 19:52
1706557789

Blackburn Rovers vs Wrexham

Goal! Blackburn Rovers 0, Wrexham 1. Andrew Cannon (Wrexham) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Sam Dalby.

29 January 2024 19:49
1706557714

Blackburn Rovers vs Wrexham

Attempt saved. Paul Mullin (Wrexham) right footed shot from outside the box is saved.

29 January 2024 19:48

