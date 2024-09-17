Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Liveupdated1726605904

Blackpool vs Sheffield Wednesday LIVE: League Cup result, final score and reaction

Follow all the action from Bloomfield Road

Luke Baker
Tuesday 17 September 2024 17:45
Comments
A general view of Bloomfield Road
A general view of Bloomfield Road (Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Blackpool face Sheffield Wednesday in the EFL cup.

Liverpool are the reigning champions of the competition following an extra time victory over Chelsea at Wembley last term, Virgil van Dijk scoring the decisive goal to secure a record-extending tenth win of this domestic cup for the Reds.

While all 72 clubs from the football league enter from the first round, Premier League teams enter at the second or third round stage, the latter for clubs competing in Europe this season. Last year, Middlesbrough were the team from outside the top flight to go furthest in the competition, reaching the semi-finals.

Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.

1726605689

Blackpool vs Sheffield Wednesday

Match ends, Blackpool 0, Sheffield Wednesday 1.

17 September 2024 21:41
1726605604

Blackpool vs Sheffield Wednesday

Second Half ends, Blackpool 0, Sheffield Wednesday 1.

17 September 2024 21:40
1726605591

Blackpool vs Sheffield Wednesday

Attempt blocked. Djeidi Gassama (Sheffield Wednesday) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Barry Bannan.

17 September 2024 21:39
1726605571

Blackpool vs Sheffield Wednesday

Corner, Sheffield Wednesday. Conceded by Rob Apter.

17 September 2024 21:39
1726605504

Blackpool vs Sheffield Wednesday

Corner, Sheffield Wednesday. Conceded by Matthew Pennington.

17 September 2024 21:38
1726605502

Blackpool vs Sheffield Wednesday

Attempt blocked. Liam Palmer (Sheffield Wednesday) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Michael Smith.

17 September 2024 21:38
1726605256

Blackpool vs Sheffield Wednesday

Djeidi Gassama (Sheffield Wednesday) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

17 September 2024 21:34
1726605239

Blackpool vs Sheffield Wednesday

Fourth official has announced 6 minutes of added time.

17 September 2024 21:33
1726605234

Blackpool vs Sheffield Wednesday

Foul by Djeidi Gassama (Sheffield Wednesday).

17 September 2024 21:33
1726605086

Blackpool vs Sheffield Wednesday

Pierce Charles (Sheffield Wednesday) is shown the yellow card.

17 September 2024 21:31

