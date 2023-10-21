✕ Close Manchester United legend Sir Bobby Charlton dies aged 86

England and Manchester United legend Sir Bobby Charlton has died, aged 86, with the football world mourning one of the all-time greats.

A World Cup winner in 1966 with the Three Lions, Charlton also won three league titles and the famous 1968 European Cup with the Red Devils during his time at Old Trafford.

Charlton, who was diagnosed with dementia in 2020, is widely regarded as one of England’s all-time great footballers and was the top scorer for club and country before Wayne Rooney surpassed his totals.

Charlton survived the Munich air disaster of 1958, but later guided his club a decade later to their first European Cup triumph in 1968, scoring two goals to beat Benfica in the final. We’ll have the latest tributes and reaction as English football loses one of its greatest players.