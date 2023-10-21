Sir Bobby Charlton dies: Latest tributes for Man Utd legend including David Beckham and Gary Neville
The England legend passed away on Saturday morning, aged 86, with the football world paying tribute to the 1966 World Cup winner
England and Manchester United legend Sir Bobby Charlton has died, aged 86, with the football world mourning one of the all-time greats.
A World Cup winner in 1966 with the Three Lions, Charlton also won three league titles and the famous 1968 European Cup with the Red Devils during his time at Old Trafford.
Charlton, who was diagnosed with dementia in 2020, is widely regarded as one of England’s all-time great footballers and was the top scorer for club and country before Wayne Rooney surpassed his totals.
Charlton survived the Munich air disaster of 1958, but later guided his club a decade later to their first European Cup triumph in 1968, scoring two goals to beat Benfica in the final. We’ll have the latest tributes and reaction as English football loses one of its greatest players.
David Beckham pays tribute to Sir Bobby Charlton
“It all began with Sir Bobby,” writes David Beckham.
“Sir Bobby was the reason I had the opportunity to play for Manchester United… I will be forever grateful to a man I was named after , someone I looked up to and was a hero to many around the world not just in Manchester and our country where he won the World Cup in 1966…
“A true gentleman , family man and truly a national hero… Today isn’t just a sad day for Manchester United & England it’s a sad day for football and everything that Sir Bobby represented.. Our thoughts go out to Lady Norma , there daughters and grandchildren x Rest in Peace Sir Bobby x.”
Sir Geoff Hurst pays tribute to former teammates Sir Bobby Charlton
Sir Geoff Hurst: “Very sad news today one of the true Greats Sir Bobby Charlton has passed away We will never forget him and nor will all of football.
Gary Neville pays tribute to Sir Bobby Charlton
Man Utd great Gary Neville has mourned the loss of Sir Bobby Charlton.
Neville wrote on X: “So sorry to hear the news of Sir Bobby Charlton. The Greatest English Football player and Manchester United’s greatest ambassador.
“A champion on and off the pitch and a Busby Babe that paved the way for all to come at United. Rest In Peace Sir Bobby.”
Manchester United mourn passing of Sir Bobby Charlton
Manchester United pay tribute to one of their greatest ever players:
A club statement from Manchester United read: “Manchester United are in mourning following the passing of Sir Bobby Charlton, one of the greatest and most beloved players in the history of our club.
Sir Bobby Charlton death: Legendary 1966 World Cup winner and Man Utd hero dies aged 86
Sir Bobby Charlton, the World Cup winner and European Cup winner who is one of England and Manchester United and England’s greatest ever players, has died at the age of 86.
Charlton, the 1966 Ballon d’Or winner, became the record goalscorer for both United and England in a career where he became known for his sportsmanship and dignity as well as his flair on the ball and his ferocious shot.
A survivor of the 1958 Munich Air Disaster, Charlton went on to lift the European Cup a decade later, captaining Sir Matt Busby’s team and scoring twice in the 4-1 win over Benfica in the final.
Two years earlier, he had been a fundamental part of the only England team to win the World Cup, scoring both goals in the semi-final win over Portugal and playing in a side alongside his brother, Jack. They remain one of just two sets of siblings to win the World Cup.
