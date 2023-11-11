Bochum vs Köln LIVE: Bundesliga latest score, goals and updates from fixture
Follow all the action from Vonovia Ruhrstadion
Follow live coverage as Bochum face Köln in the Bundesliga today.
Bayern Munich remain the dominant force in German football and secured another title win last season, while they signed England captain Harry Kane over the summer to further boost their attacking prowess.
Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig are their main challengers, but behind them a fierce battle for European football continues with Union Berlin, Bayer Leverkusen and Eintracht Frankfurt expected to be among the best of the rest once more.
At the other end, Stuttgart and Augsburg will be aiming for better after they only just survived last season, while FC Heidenheim are this year in the top flight for the first time in their entire history.
Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.
Bochum vs Köln
Timo Hübers (1. FC Köln) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Bochum vs Köln
Foul by Davie Selke (1. FC Köln).
Bochum vs Köln
Goal! VfL Bochum 1848 1, 1. FC Köln 0. Lukas Daschner (VfL Bochum 1848) right footed shot from very close range to the bottom right corner.
Bochum vs Köln
Attempt saved. Philipp Hofmann (VfL Bochum 1848) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Kevin Stöger with a cross.
Bochum vs Köln
Attempt saved. Erhan Masovic (VfL Bochum 1848) header from very close range is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Kevin Stöger with a cross.
Bochum vs Köln
Corner, VfL Bochum 1848. Conceded by Marvin Schwäbe.
Bochum vs Köln
Attempt saved. Moritz-Broni Kwarteng (VfL Bochum 1848) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Philipp Hofmann.
Bochum vs Köln
Foul by Davie Selke (1. FC Köln).
Bochum vs Köln
Attempt saved. Lukas Daschner (VfL Bochum 1848) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Philipp Hofmann.
Bochum vs Köln
Attempt missed. Kevin Stöger (VfL Bochum 1848) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.
