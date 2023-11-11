Jump to content

Liveupdated1699725723

Bochum vs Köln LIVE: Bundesliga latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Follow all the action from Vonovia Ruhrstadion

Luke Baker
Saturday 11 November 2023 16:30
(Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Bochum face Köln in the Bundesliga today.

Bayern Munich remain the dominant force in German football and secured another title win last season, while they signed England captain Harry Kane over the summer to further boost their attacking prowess.

Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig are their main challengers, but behind them a fierce battle for European football continues with Union Berlin, Bayer Leverkusen and Eintracht Frankfurt expected to be among the best of the rest once more.

At the other end, Stuttgart and Augsburg will be aiming for better after they only just survived last season, while FC Heidenheim are this year in the top flight for the first time in their entire history.

Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.

1699725641

Bochum vs Köln

Timo Hübers (1. FC Köln) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

11 November 2023 18:00
1699725511

Bochum vs Köln

Foul by Davie Selke (1. FC Köln).

11 November 2023 17:58
1699725275

Bochum vs Köln

Goal! VfL Bochum 1848 1, 1. FC Köln 0. Lukas Daschner (VfL Bochum 1848) right footed shot from very close range to the bottom right corner.

11 November 2023 17:54
1699725274

Bochum vs Köln

Attempt saved. Philipp Hofmann (VfL Bochum 1848) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Kevin Stöger with a cross.

11 November 2023 17:54
1699725179

Bochum vs Köln

Attempt saved. Erhan Masovic (VfL Bochum 1848) header from very close range is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Kevin Stöger with a cross.

11 November 2023 17:52
1699725126

Bochum vs Köln

Corner, VfL Bochum 1848. Conceded by Marvin Schwäbe.

11 November 2023 17:52
1699725125

Bochum vs Köln

Attempt saved. Moritz-Broni Kwarteng (VfL Bochum 1848) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Philipp Hofmann.

11 November 2023 17:52
1699725045

Bochum vs Köln

Foul by Davie Selke (1. FC Köln).

11 November 2023 17:50
1699724994

Bochum vs Köln

Attempt saved. Lukas Daschner (VfL Bochum 1848) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Philipp Hofmann.

11 November 2023 17:49
1699724894

Bochum vs Köln

Attempt missed. Kevin Stöger (VfL Bochum 1848) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.

11 November 2023 17:48

