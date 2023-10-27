Bochum vs Mainz 05 LIVE: Bundesliga result, final score and reaction
Follow all the action from Vonovia Ruhrstadion
Follow live coverage as Bochum face Mainz 05 in the Bundesliga today.
Bayern Munich remain the dominant force in German football and secured another title win last season, while they signed England captain Harry Kane over the summer to further boost their attacking prowess.
Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig are their main challengers, but behind them a fierce battle for European football continues with Union Berlin, Bayer Leverkusen and Eintracht Frankfurt expected to be among the best of the rest once more.
At the other end, Stuttgart and Augsburg will be aiming for better after they only just survived last season, while FC Heidenheim are this year in the top flight for the first time in their entire history.
Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.
Match ends, VfL Bochum 1848 2, 1. FSV Mainz 05 2.
Second Half ends, VfL Bochum 1848 2, 1. FSV Mainz 05 2.
Goal! VfL Bochum 1848 2, 1. FSV Mainz 05 2. Tom Krauß (1. FSV Mainz 05) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Karim Onisiwo following a set piece situation.
Anthony Losilla (VfL Bochum 1848) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Anthony Losilla (VfL Bochum 1848).
Attempt blocked. Aymen Barkok (1. FSV Mainz 05) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Leandro Barreiro.
Danilo Soares (VfL Bochum 1848) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Gonçalo Paciência (VfL Bochum 1848) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt saved. Aymen Barkok (1. FSV Mainz 05) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Edimilson Fernandes.
Gonçalo Paciência (VfL Bochum 1848) is shown the yellow card.
