Liveupdated1698438605

Bochum vs Mainz 05 LIVE: Bundesliga result, final score and reaction

Follow all the action from Vonovia Ruhrstadion

Luke Baker
Friday 27 October 2023 18:30
Comments
(Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Bochum face Mainz 05 in the Bundesliga today.

Bayern Munich remain the dominant force in German football and secured another title win last season, while they signed England captain Harry Kane over the summer to further boost their attacking prowess.

Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig are their main challengers, but behind them a fierce battle for European football continues with Union Berlin, Bayer Leverkusen and Eintracht Frankfurt expected to be among the best of the rest once more.

At the other end, Stuttgart and Augsburg will be aiming for better after they only just survived last season, while FC Heidenheim are this year in the top flight for the first time in their entire history.

Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.

1698438546

Bochum vs Mainz 05

Match ends, VfL Bochum 1848 2, 1. FSV Mainz 05 2.

27 October 2023 21:29
1698438531

Bochum vs Mainz 05

Second Half ends, VfL Bochum 1848 2, 1. FSV Mainz 05 2.

27 October 2023 21:28
1698438434

Bochum vs Mainz 05

Goal! VfL Bochum 1848 2, 1. FSV Mainz 05 2. Tom Krauß (1. FSV Mainz 05) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Karim Onisiwo following a set piece situation.

27 October 2023 21:27
1698438383

Bochum vs Mainz 05

Anthony Losilla (VfL Bochum 1848) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

27 October 2023 21:26
1698438377

Bochum vs Mainz 05

Foul by Anthony Losilla (VfL Bochum 1848).

27 October 2023 21:26
1698438307

Bochum vs Mainz 05

Attempt blocked. Aymen Barkok (1. FSV Mainz 05) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Leandro Barreiro.

27 October 2023 21:25
1698438177

Bochum vs Mainz 05

Danilo Soares (VfL Bochum 1848) wins a free kick on the left wing.

27 October 2023 21:22
1698438134

Bochum vs Mainz 05

Gonçalo Paciência (VfL Bochum 1848) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

27 October 2023 21:22
1698438003

Bochum vs Mainz 05

Attempt saved. Aymen Barkok (1. FSV Mainz 05) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Edimilson Fernandes.

27 October 2023 21:20
1698437934

Bochum vs Mainz 05

Gonçalo Paciência (VfL Bochum 1848) is shown the yellow card.

27 October 2023 21:18

