Bodo Glimt vs Arsenal live stream: How to watch Europa League fixture online and on TV tonight

Everything you need to know ahead of the Europa League Group A fixture

Harry Latham-Coyle
Thursday 13 October 2022 07:28
Comments
<p>Mikel Arteta's Arsenal are top of the Premier League </p>

Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal are top of the Premier League

(AFP via Getty Images)

Arsenal will be looking to continue their strong recent form as they travel to face Bodo/Glimt in Norway.

Mikel Arteta’s side provided further reasons for optimism about their burgeoning challenge for the Premier League with a weekend win over Liverpool, and have won both of their first two Group A games.

Goals from Eddie Nketiah, Rob Holding and Fabio Vieira powered the London club to a 3-0 win over Bodo/Glimt seven days ago, and Arsenal will again be confident of victory.

But a trip to Nordland county may not be straightforward: Roma, under the management of Jose Mourinho, were heavily beaten 6-1 by Bodo/Glimt in the Europa Conference League last year.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the fixture.

When and where is it?

Bodo/Glimt vs Arsenal is due to kick off at 5.45pm BST on Thursday 13 October atAspmyra Stadion in Bodo, Norway.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the game live on BT Sport 2, with coverage from 5.15pm BST. Subscribers can stream the game via the BT Sport app or online player.

Team news

Kjetil Knutsen has few major injury concerns, though the Bodo/Glimt manager is still likely to be without Sondre Fet and Gaute Hoberg Vetti. Four second-half goals enabled the Norwegian side to overcome Sandefjord in their weekend league business, and striker Runar Espejord could return to the starting side.

Promising performances from Rob Holding, Eddie Nketiah and several other fringe first-teamers helped Arsenal to a comfortable win last week and there seems little doubt that Mikel Arteta will select a broadly similar side. Mohamed Elneny and Emile Smith Rowe remain unavailable for selection due to injury, but Oleksandr Zinchenko is also a doubt after missing the Liverpool win with a muscular problem.

Predicted line-ups

Bodo/Glimt XI: Haikin; Sampsted, Moe, Lode, Wembangomo; Vetlesen, Berg, Saltnes; Mvuka, Espejord, Pellegrino

Arsenal XI: Turner; Cedric, Holding, Tomiyasu, Tierney; Xhaka, Lokonga; Marquinhos, Vieira, Nelson; Nketiah

Odds

Bodo/Glimt win 13/2

Draw 4/1

Arsenal win 10/21

Prediction

Arsenal’s much-changed side got the job done in convincing fashion last week, and should again feel confident of earning victory in Norway. Bodo/Glimt 1-3 Arsenal

