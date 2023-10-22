Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe: $20 for 1 year
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Liveupdated1697985604

Bologna vs Frosinone LIVE: Serie A latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Follow all the action from Stadio Renato Dall'Ara

Luke Baker
Sunday 22 October 2023 13:00
Comments
(Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Bologna face Frosinone in Serie A today.

Italy’s top flight has seen a rotating cast of teams at the top since the dominance of Juventus was ended, with both Inter Milan and AC Milan claiming a title apiece before Napoli finished top last term.

Jose Mourinho’s Roma, Lazio led by Maurizio Sarri and Atalanta, under Gian Piero Gasperini, are also all exciting clubs with European or trophy ambitions, highlighting the competitive nature of the league.

Meanwhile, the likes of Monza, Salernitana, Empoli and Cagliari all might struggle this season - but are all good enough to trouble the top teams on their day.

Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.

1697985577

Bologna vs Frosinone

Lewis Ferguson (Bologna) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

22 October 2023 15:39
1697985526

Bologna vs Frosinone

Offside, Frosinone. Caleb Okoli tries a through ball, but Arijon Ibrahimovic is caught offside.

22 October 2023 15:38
1697985445

Bologna vs Frosinone

Foul by Alexis Saelemaekers (Bologna).

22 October 2023 15:37
1697985240

Bologna vs Frosinone

Attempt missed. Victor Kristiansen (Bologna) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Lewis Ferguson.

22 October 2023 15:34
1697985196

Bologna vs Frosinone

Substitution, Frosinone. Marco Brescianini replaces Enzo Barrenechea.

22 October 2023 15:33
1697985192

Bologna vs Frosinone

Substitution, Frosinone. Arijon Ibrahimovic replaces Reinier.

22 October 2023 15:33
1697985181

Bologna vs Frosinone

Substitution, Bologna. Victor Kristiansen replaces Charalampos Lykogiannis.

22 October 2023 15:33
1697985176

Bologna vs Frosinone

Substitution, Bologna. Dan Ndoye replaces Riccardo Orsolini.

22 October 2023 15:32
1697985088

Bologna vs Frosinone

Corner, Bologna. Conceded by Reinier.

22 October 2023 15:31
1697985019

Bologna vs Frosinone

Attempt blocked. Joshua Zirkzee (Bologna) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Lewis Ferguson.

22 October 2023 15:30

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in