Bologna vs Frosinone LIVE: Serie A latest score, goals and updates from fixture
Follow all the action from Stadio Renato Dall'Ara
Follow live coverage as Bologna face Frosinone in Serie A today.
Italy’s top flight has seen a rotating cast of teams at the top since the dominance of Juventus was ended, with both Inter Milan and AC Milan claiming a title apiece before Napoli finished top last term.
Jose Mourinho’s Roma, Lazio led by Maurizio Sarri and Atalanta, under Gian Piero Gasperini, are also all exciting clubs with European or trophy ambitions, highlighting the competitive nature of the league.
Meanwhile, the likes of Monza, Salernitana, Empoli and Cagliari all might struggle this season - but are all good enough to trouble the top teams on their day.
Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.
Bologna vs Frosinone
Lewis Ferguson (Bologna) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Bologna vs Frosinone
Offside, Frosinone. Caleb Okoli tries a through ball, but Arijon Ibrahimovic is caught offside.
Bologna vs Frosinone
Foul by Alexis Saelemaekers (Bologna).
Bologna vs Frosinone
Attempt missed. Victor Kristiansen (Bologna) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Lewis Ferguson.
Bologna vs Frosinone
Substitution, Frosinone. Marco Brescianini replaces Enzo Barrenechea.
Bologna vs Frosinone
Substitution, Frosinone. Arijon Ibrahimovic replaces Reinier.
Bologna vs Frosinone
Substitution, Bologna. Victor Kristiansen replaces Charalampos Lykogiannis.
Bologna vs Frosinone
Substitution, Bologna. Dan Ndoye replaces Riccardo Orsolini.
Bologna vs Frosinone
Corner, Bologna. Conceded by Reinier.
Bologna vs Frosinone
Attempt blocked. Joshua Zirkzee (Bologna) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Lewis Ferguson.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies