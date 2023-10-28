Borussia M'gladbach vs Heidenheim LIVE: Bundesliga latest score, goals and updates from fixture
Follow all the action from Stadion im BORUSSIA-PARK
Follow live coverage as Borussia M'gladbach face Heidenheim in the Bundesliga today.
Bayern Munich remain the dominant force in German football and secured another title win last season, while they signed England captain Harry Kane over the summer to further boost their attacking prowess.
Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig are their main challengers, but behind them a fierce battle for European football continues with Union Berlin, Bayer Leverkusen and Eintracht Frankfurt expected to be among the best of the rest once more.
At the other end, Stuttgart and Augsburg will be aiming for better after they only just survived last season, while FC Heidenheim are this year in the top flight for the first time in their entire history.
Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.
Attempt missed. Nathan Ngoumou (Borussia Mönchengladbach) left footed shot from the left side of the box.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match because of an injury Lennard Maloney (1. FC Heidenheim 1846).
Corner, 1. FC Heidenheim 1846. Conceded by Nathan Ngoumou.
Offside, Borussia Mönchengladbach. Franck Honorat tries a through ball, but Joe Scally is caught offside.
Corner, Borussia Mönchengladbach. Conceded by Lennard Maloney.
Goal! Borussia Mönchengladbach 1, 1. FC Heidenheim 1846 0. Alassane Pléa (Borussia Mönchengladbach) right footed shot from the right side of the box following a corner.
Corner, Borussia Mönchengladbach. Conceded by Omar Traoré.
Alassane Pléa (Borussia Mönchengladbach) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
First Half begins.
