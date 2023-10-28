Jump to content

Liveupdated1698500823

Borussia M'gladbach vs Heidenheim LIVE: Bundesliga latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Follow all the action from Stadion im BORUSSIA-PARK

Luke Baker
Saturday 28 October 2023 13:30
Comments
A general view of the Stadion im Borussia-Park
(Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Borussia M'gladbach face Heidenheim in the Bundesliga today.

Bayern Munich remain the dominant force in German football and secured another title win last season, while they signed England captain Harry Kane over the summer to further boost their attacking prowess.

Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig are their main challengers, but behind them a fierce battle for European football continues with Union Berlin, Bayer Leverkusen and Eintracht Frankfurt expected to be among the best of the rest once more.

At the other end, Stuttgart and Augsburg will be aiming for better after they only just survived last season, while FC Heidenheim are this year in the top flight for the first time in their entire history.

Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.

1698500732

Borussia M'gladbach vs Heidenheim

Attempt missed. Nathan Ngoumou (Borussia Mönchengladbach) left footed shot from the left side of the box.

28 October 2023 14:45
1698500716

Borussia M'gladbach vs Heidenheim

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

28 October 2023 14:45
1698500701

Borussia M'gladbach vs Heidenheim

Delay in match because of an injury Lennard Maloney (1. FC Heidenheim 1846).

28 October 2023 14:45
1698500514

Borussia M'gladbach vs Heidenheim

Corner, 1. FC Heidenheim 1846. Conceded by Nathan Ngoumou.

28 October 2023 14:41
1698500437

Borussia M'gladbach vs Heidenheim

Offside, Borussia Mönchengladbach. Franck Honorat tries a through ball, but Joe Scally is caught offside.

28 October 2023 14:40
1698500250

Borussia M'gladbach vs Heidenheim

Corner, Borussia Mönchengladbach. Conceded by Lennard Maloney.

28 October 2023 14:37
1698499996

Borussia M'gladbach vs Heidenheim

Goal! Borussia Mönchengladbach 1, 1. FC Heidenheim 1846 0. Alassane Pléa (Borussia Mönchengladbach) right footed shot from the right side of the box following a corner.

28 October 2023 14:33
1698499963

Borussia M'gladbach vs Heidenheim

Corner, Borussia Mönchengladbach. Conceded by Omar Traoré.

28 October 2023 14:32
1698499900

Borussia M'gladbach vs Heidenheim

Alassane Pléa (Borussia Mönchengladbach) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

28 October 2023 14:31
1698499815

Borussia M'gladbach vs Heidenheim

First Half begins.

28 October 2023 14:30

