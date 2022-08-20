Bournemouth vs Arsenal LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more tonight
The Gunners are looking to continue their winning start in the Premier League
Follow live updates as Bournemouth host an Arsenal side looking to extend their winning start to the Premier League season under Mikel Arteta. The Gunners made it two wins out of two at home to Leicester City last weekend as Gabriel Jesus scored his goals for the club in a 4-2 victory. It left Arsenal and Manchester City as the only teams with 100 per cent records heading into the weekend, with Pep Guardiola’s side thrashing Bournemouth 4-0. Scott Parker’s team will be looking for response as they return to the south coast and the scene of their opening victory over Aston Villa.
Arsenal only won two of their five trips to the Vitality Stadium during Bournemouth’s previous spell in the top-flight, but Parker has warned that his side are facing one of the Premier League’s top forwards in Jesus, who will lead the line alongside Gabriel Martinelli and Bukayo Saka. "It’s a real challenge for us at the weekend to try and keep him quiet,” Parker said. “He’s a top forward, an incredible centre forward."
Follow live updates from the Premier League fixture, below:
Mikel Arteta ‘very confident’ Bukayo Saka will sign new Arsenal deal
Mikel Arteta is “very confident” that England forward Bukayo Saka will sign a new deal at Arsenal sooner rather than later.
The 20-year-old has two years remaining on his current contract at the Emirates Stadium and continues to be a vital part of Arteta’s side.
Saka finished as Arsenal’s top goal-scorer last season as he rose above the racist abuse he suffered after missing the deciding penalty in England’s Euro 2020 final defeat to Italy.
Having joined the academy aged seven, Saka made his first-team debut under head coach Unai Emery in 2019 but has flourished under Arteta.
Asked about a new deal for Saka, the Spaniard replied: “I am very confident that we as a club and Bukayo, his family, his agent, everybody, we are very much aligned in what we want to achieve. And now it is about putting it on a piece of paper.”
Arteta said Saka and the club were ‘very much aligned’ in their ambitions
Bournemouth preparing for challenge of stopping ‘incredible’ Gabriel Jesus
Bournemouth boss Scott Parker admits his side face a major challenge to nullify the threat of “incredible” Arsenal forward Gabriel Jesus.
Jesus claimed his first Gunners goals since his summer switch from Manchester City by netting twice in last weekend’s 4-2 Premier League success over Leicester.
Parker, whose newly-promoted Cherries are bidding to bounce back from a 4-0 thrashing at champions City, is full of admiration for the Brazil international and braced for another severe test when Mikel Arteta’s men visit Vitality Stadium on Saturday evening.
“Gabriel Jesus is a brilliant signing, an amazing signing really,” said Parker. “Mikel had the player at Manchester City and he’s a top forward, an incredible centre forward.
“He’s probably got every facet to his game as a number nine: can drop in, can link play, is also a threat on your backline as well, endless work-rate in terms of pressing and leading the line from that sense.”
The Brazilian opened his Arsenal account against Leicester last weekend
Dominic Solanke to undergo fitness test ahead of Arsenal clash
Bournemouth boss Scott Parker will make a late call on striker Dominic Solanke ahead of Saturday evening’s Premier League clash with Arsenal.
Solanke was ever-present last season as the Cherries won promotion to the top flight but missed last weekend’s 4-0 thrashing at champions Manchester City due to an ankle issue.
The 24-year-old will undergo a fitness test before the Gunners arrive at Vitality Stadium, while Parker could hand a first start to Argentina defender Marcos Senesi.
“The team news will probably be similar to last week,” Parker told a press conference. “Dominic Solanke maybe (could be involved), we’ll have to assess him tomorrow and make a call. Everyone has come out of last week’s game well.”
The 24-year-old hit 29 Championship goals in the Cherries’ promotion-winning season
Early Arsenal team news
Emile Smith Rowe and Fabio Vieira are getting closer to full fitness having appeared for Arsenal’s Under-21s in midweek, while Takehiro Tomiyasu and Kieran Tierney are pushing for full involvement after both coming off the bench last weekend.
It would not be a surprise to see Mikel Arteta name an unchanged team, unless he wants a more natural right back in Tomiyasu in place of Ben White.
Early Bournemouth team news
Bournemouth striker Dominic Solanke is a doubt after missing the trip to Manchester City last weekend with an ankle injury.
Jordan Zemura also missed out after testing positive for Covid. Joe Rothwell, Ryan Fredericks and David Brooks are also set to be unavailable.
Bournemouth vs Arsenal
Arsenal will look to make it three wins out of three to open the Premier League season as they travel to Bournemouth this afternoon (kick-off at 5.30pm).
Gabriel Jesus has made an immediate impact at the Gunners and the Brazilian scored his first goals for the club in the 4-2 win over Leicester last weekend.
It added to Arsenal’s opening win of the season at Crystal Palace and the growing belief at the Emirates - but newly promoted Bournemouth will look to provide an upset on the south coast.
Scott Parker’s side were blown away in the first half of their defeat at Manchester City last weekend but had better fortunes in their opening home match of the season against Aston Villa two weeks ago.
We’ll have all the action for you covered right here.
Full-time: Tottenham 1-0 Wolves
For the second week in a row, Tottenham required Harry Kane’s instincts at a corner to rescue a result that in other seasons might have been slipping away.
Report by Jamie Braidwood:
Harry Kane heads Tottenham to narrow win over Wolves
Tottenham 1-0 Wolves: Kane nodded home Son Heung-min’s second-half corner that was flicked on by Ivan Perisic to earn three points
It’s all over. Spurs had to work for those three points after a poor first half, but their second-half display was worthy of the win. Kulusevski was excellent, Perisic was good and Kane popped up with the crucial goal.
Wolves will rue a day where they performed pretty well but lacked a cutting edge. New signing Matheus Nunes was very impressive and they will win plenty of games in this league playing like that.
Tottenham 1-0 Wolves
90+1 min: Jimenez can’t control a header in the box and Spurs have a goal-kick, which brings a relieved cheer around the ground.
Tottenham 1-0 Wolves
89 min: Spurs haven’t really changed formation – instead Bentancur seems to be playing on the right side where Kulusevski was, and Richarlison is still on the left. Lucas Moura will be on soon, it appears. Wolves are probing now for the equaliser.
