Follow live updates as Bournemouth host an Arsenal side looking to extend their winning start to the Premier League season under Mikel Arteta. The Gunners made it two wins out of two at home to Leicester City last weekend as Gabriel Jesus scored his goals for the club in a 4-2 victory. It left Arsenal and Manchester City as the only teams with 100 per cent records heading into the weekend, with Pep Guardiola’s side thrashing Bournemouth 4-0. Scott Parker’s team will be looking for response as they return to the south coast and the scene of their opening victory over Aston Villa.

Arsenal only won two of their five trips to the Vitality Stadium during Bournemouth’s previous spell in the top-flight, but Parker has warned that his side are facing one of the Premier League’s top forwards in Jesus, who will lead the line alongside Gabriel Martinelli and Bukayo Saka. "It’s a real challenge for us at the weekend to try and keep him quiet,” Parker said. “He’s a top forward, an incredible centre forward."

