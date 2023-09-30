Bournemouth vs Arsenal LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more
Follow all the action from Vitality Stadium
The 2023/24 Premier League season is under way and you can follow every game and every goal right here with The Independent.
This year sees Manchester City try to defend their crown and claim a historic fourth title in succession. Pep Guardiola’s all-conquering City, who also won the Champions League and FA Cup last season, will have to see off Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester United, Liverpool and the rest to claim an unprecedented sixth league title in seven years.
Meanwhile Luton Town are making their first appearance in the Premier League, having risen from non-league in an incredible decade of progress. They followed Championship winners Burnley and second-placed Sheffield United in earning promotion to the top flight.
Follow the latest action from the Premier League below.
AFC Bournemouth vs Arsenal
Arsenal make one alteration to the team that drew with Tottenham in their previous league match. Havertz comes into the midfield, with Vieira moving onto the bench. Saka and Rice were both injury doubts before the game but are starting.
AFC Bournemouth vs Arsenal
Bournemouth make one change to the side that lost to Brighton in their last Premier League match. Lloyd Kelly came off with an injury against the Seagulls and is replaced by Senesi at centre-back. Solanke had an ankle injury during the week but is fit enough to start.
AFC Bournemouth vs Arsenal
ARSENAL SUBS: Aaron Ramsdale, Emile Smith Rowe, Jakub Kiwior, Takehiro Tomiyasu, Leandro Trossard, Jorginho, Fabio Vieira, Reiss Nelson, Mohamed Elneny.
AFC Bournemouth vs Arsenal
ARSENAL (4-3-3): David Raya; Ben White, William Saliba, Gabriel Magalhaes, Oleksandr Zinchenko; Martin Odegaard, Declan Rice, Kai Havertz; Bukayo Saka, Eddie Nketiah, Gabriel Jesus.
AFC Bournemouth vs Arsenal
BOURNEMOUTH SUBS: Andrei Radu, David Brooks, Joe Rothwell, Dango Ouattara, Adam Smith, Luis Sinisterra, Kieffer Moore, Hamed Traore, Antoine Semenyo.
AFC Bournemouth vs Arsenal
BOURNEMOUTH (4-2-3-1): Neto; Max Aarons, Illia Zabarnyi, Marcos Senesi, Milos Kerkez; Philip Billing, Lewis Cook; Marcus Tavernier, Ryan Christie, Justin Kluivert; Dominic Solanke.
AFC Bournemouth vs Arsenal
Arsenal moved into the next round of the cup after triumphing over Brentford in their last match. The Gunners are unbeaten in their eight games in all competitions this campaign and have won four of their six fixtures in the league. Mikel Arteta’s men led twice in the North London derby but had to settle for a 2-2 draw with Tottenham last weekend, meaning that they are now four points behind leaders Manchester City, who have a perfect record. They have lost just one of their 12 Premier League matches against Bournemouth (winning nine and drawing two), last losing 2-1 in January 2018. Eddie Nketiah was an unused substitute in that outing.
AFC Bournemouth vs Arsenal
Bournemouth progressed to the fourth round of the EFL Cup in their previous fixture after beating Championship outfit Stoke City. The midweek venture provided an escape from league action, with the Cherries winless in the top-flight this season. Andoni Iraola’s side have drawn three and lost three of their six fixtures, most recently succumbing to a 3-1 defeat against Brighton despite taking an early lead through Dominic Solanke. Bournemouth are just one place and two points above the relegation zone and will drop into the bottom three if a team below them wins and they lose.
AFC Bournemouth vs Arsenal
Hello and welcome to live coverage of the Premier League clash between Bournemouth and Arsenal.
AFC Bournemouth vs Arsenal
Follow all the goals and latest action from the Premier League here with The Independent. Team news and line-ups coming up shortly…
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies