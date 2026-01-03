Bournemouth vs Arsenal live: Gunners look to widen gap at top of Premier League to six points
Can Arsenal widen the gap at the top of the table to kick off the new year?
Arsenal travel to Bournemouth tonight with the chance to extend their advantage at the top of the Premier League to six points.
After a string of unconvincing results, the Gunners made an emphatic title statement last time out as they rounded off 2025 with a 4-1 win over top-of-the-table rivals Aston Villa.
Manchester City then failed to keep up the pace on New Year’s Day, losing valuable ground in a frustrating goalless draw at Sunderland.
It means Mikel Arteta’s title-chasers could start the new year by gaining serious breathing space at the Premier League’s pinnacle, while the Cherries will hope to end a torrid 10-game winless run that has seen them drop to 15th.
Follow all the action from Bournemouth vs Arsenal in our live blog below:
Mikel Arteta challenges Arsenal to break ‘grizzly’ New Year statistic
Mikel Arteta has challenged Arsenal to defy a persistent historical pattern and secure their first Premier League title in over two decades, despite a commanding four-point lead at the top of the table.
The Gunners’ emphatic 4-1 victory over Aston Villa, coupled with Manchester City’s goalless draw at Sunderland, has put them in a strong position as the new year begins.
However, this promising start comes with a stark historical caveat. On five previous occasions over the past 23 years, Arsenal have ended the calendar year atop the Premier League, only to ultimately fall short of lifting the trophy.
Speaking ahead of Saturday’s match at Bournemouth, Arteta stated he was unaware of the "grizzly statistic" but remained resolute. "Let’s break it," he insisted.
"That’s what the players transmit every single day when they’re with us, training, and in every match. You can see their desire. You can see the energy that they put in, and how much they want it."
He added a note of caution, reminding that: "There are still five months to go. Let’s take it day-by-day, enjoy that process of being where we are, and go for it."
Predicted line-ups
Bournemouth: Petrovic; Smith, Diakite, Senesi, Truffert; Scott, Tavernier; Brooks, Kluivert, Semenyo; Evanilson
Arsenal: Raya; Timber, Saliba, Gabriel, Hincapie; Zubimendi, Merino, Odegaard; Saka, Trossard, Gyokeres
Arsenal team news
As for Arsenal, there is still a big question mark over Declan Rice’s involvement.
The midfielder missed the win against Villa due to knee swelling and he remains a doubt for Saturday’s game.
Christhian Mosquera and Riccardo Calafiori are still absent, but Gabriel and Jurrien Timber are set to start once again.
Bournemouth team news
Antoine Semenyo is set to start with Andoni Iraola confirming his involvement, but Ben Gannon-Goak, Tyler Adams and Veljko Milosavljevic are all out.
Lewis Cook and Ryan Christie are both 50/50 to feature.
Is Bournemouth vs Arsenal on TV?
The Premier League meeting between Bournemouth and Arsenal kicks off at 5:30pm GMT on Saturday, 3 January at the Vitality Stadium.
How can I watch it?
Viewers in the UK will be able to watch the match live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League, with coverage starting at 4:30pm. It will also be available to stream on Sky Go.
If you’re not a Sky customer, you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.
Bournemouth vs Arsenal live
