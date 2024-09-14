Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Liveupdated1726349473

Bournemouth vs Chelsea LIVE: Premier League result and final score after late Christopher Nkunku goal

Follow all the action from Vitality Stadium

Luke Baker
Saturday 14 September 2024 22:31
AFC Bournemouth couldn’t quite keep Chelsea at bay to claim a point in the Premier League on Saturday evening as a late Christopher Nkunku goal settled the match.

Both sides were well-matched in terms of endeavour and spells of attacking intent in the game, but while the Cherries missed their best chance - an Evanilson penalty saved by Robert Sanchez, after the goalkeeper had tripped the forward - the Blues had the artillery off the bench to ensure they could always have the potential to sneak one more opening. After Jadon Sancho came on for an impressive debut at half time, Joao Felix and then Nkunku also came on to give Bournemouth different problems - and the Frenchman found a way through late on.

Spinning in the box after a Sancho pass, Nkunku held off the last defender and coolly found the bottom corner with a low finish, giving Chelsea a hard-fought away win and a clean sheet to boot. That aside, the match was notable as a record-breaker for the most yellow cards shown in the Premier League era, 14 to players as well as carding both benches.

Read all the reaction below:

1726349456

Chelsea turn to super subs for late win at Bournemouth in game marred by record-breaking bookings

Jadon Sancho stepped off the bench to inspire Chelsea to a 1-0 victory at Bournemouth as he set up Christopher Nkunku’s 86th-minute winner on the south coast, after the hosts had missed a penalty and with a new record for bookings set in the Premier League - 14 players shown yellow cards despite only 25 fouls being made in the game.

Sancho had not featured in the Premier League for 12 months after a spat with Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag last season and despite settling the rift this summer, he joined the Blues on loan on transfer deadline day.

Enzo Maresca had watched Chelsea initially struggle at Vitality Stadium with only a Robert Sanchez penalty save from Evanilson after 38 minutes able to keep it scoreless at the break. Maresca turned to Sancho during the interval before he sent on Nkunku and the pair linked up late on when the French forward slotted home to earn the new Blues manager a narrow second Premier League win.

Full report:

Chelsea turn to super subs for late win in game marred by record-breaking bookings

Bournemouth 0-1 Chelsea: Sancho created the winner for Nkunku during his first Premier League appearance in 12 months

Karl Matchett14 September 2024 22:30
1726347967

AFC Bournemouth vs Chelsea

An entertaining encounter ends in favour of Chelsea thanks to a late goal from Nkunku. Bournemouth taste defeat for the first time this Premier League season whilst Enzo Maresca's side make it back-to-back wins on the road. They will be indebted to Sanchez who, despite conceding the penalty, saved Evanilson's spot kick in the first half among making a series of fine stops throughout the match to deny the Cherries. Bournemouth will count themselves unlucky not to have gotten on the scoresheet with an xG of 1.63 compared to Chelsea's 0.64. Bournemouth place 11th in the table after four matches whilst Chelsea move up to 7th. Thank you for joining me and goodbye.

14 September 2024 22:06
1726347286

AFC Bournemouth vs Chelsea

FULL-TIME: BOURNEMOUTH 0-1 CHELSEA

14 September 2024 21:54
1726347202

AFC Bournemouth vs Chelsea

Could that save preserve the points for Chelsea? Sanchez once again gets down low to push behind a long-range effort this time from Unal who was given too much time to shoot on the edge of the box.

14 September 2024 21:53
1726347141

AFC Bournemouth vs Chelsea

Yellow Card Antoine Serlom Semenyo

14 September 2024 21:52
1726347090

AFC Bournemouth vs Chelsea

Billing fizzes a cross into the box and Colwill sticks a leg out and diverts the ball behind for a corner which Sanchez comes out and comfortably claims.

14 September 2024 21:51
1726346916

AFC Bournemouth vs Chelsea

Felix drags down Scott in the middle of the park and is shown a yellow card.

14 September 2024 21:48
1726346845

AFC Bournemouth vs Chelsea

The visitors have six minutes to hold on for three priceless points on the road.

14 September 2024 21:47
1726346789

AFC Bournemouth vs Chelsea

Semenyo has a shot blocked inside the penalty area. The Cherries still not giving up on salvaging a point.

14 September 2024 21:46
1726346565

AFC Bournemouth vs Chelsea

Yellow Card Renato Palma Veiga

14 September 2024 21:42

