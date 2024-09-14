Bournemouth vs Chelsea LIVE: Premier League result and final score after late Christopher Nkunku goal
AFC Bournemouth couldn’t quite keep Chelsea at bay to claim a point in the Premier League on Saturday evening as a late Christopher Nkunku goal settled the match.
Both sides were well-matched in terms of endeavour and spells of attacking intent in the game, but while the Cherries missed their best chance - an Evanilson penalty saved by Robert Sanchez, after the goalkeeper had tripped the forward - the Blues had the artillery off the bench to ensure they could always have the potential to sneak one more opening. After Jadon Sancho came on for an impressive debut at half time, Joao Felix and then Nkunku also came on to give Bournemouth different problems - and the Frenchman found a way through late on.
Spinning in the box after a Sancho pass, Nkunku held off the last defender and coolly found the bottom corner with a low finish, giving Chelsea a hard-fought away win and a clean sheet to boot. That aside, the match was notable as a record-breaker for the most yellow cards shown in the Premier League era, 14 to players as well as carding both benches.
Chelsea turn to super subs for late win at Bournemouth in game marred by record-breaking bookings
Jadon Sancho stepped off the bench to inspire Chelsea to a 1-0 victory at Bournemouth as he set up Christopher Nkunku's 86th-minute winner on the south coast, after the hosts had missed a penalty and with a new record for bookings set in the Premier League - 14 players shown yellow cards despite only 25 fouls being made in the game.
Sancho had not featured in the Premier League for 12 months after a spat with Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag last season and despite settling the rift this summer, he joined the Blues on loan on transfer deadline day.
Enzo Maresca had watched Chelsea initially struggle at Vitality Stadium with only a Robert Sanchez penalty save from Evanilson after 38 minutes able to keep it scoreless at the break. Maresca turned to Sancho during the interval before he sent on Nkunku and the pair linked up late on when the French forward slotted home to earn the new Blues manager a narrow second Premier League win.
Chelsea turn to super subs for late win in game marred by record-breaking bookings
Bournemouth 0-1 Chelsea: Sancho created the winner for Nkunku during his first Premier League appearance in 12 months
AFC Bournemouth vs Chelsea
An entertaining encounter ends in favour of Chelsea thanks to a late goal from Nkunku. Bournemouth taste defeat for the first time this Premier League season whilst Enzo Maresca's side make it back-to-back wins on the road. They will be indebted to Sanchez who, despite conceding the penalty, saved Evanilson's spot kick in the first half among making a series of fine stops throughout the match to deny the Cherries. Bournemouth will count themselves unlucky not to have gotten on the scoresheet with an xG of 1.63 compared to Chelsea's 0.64. Bournemouth place 11th in the table after four matches whilst Chelsea move up to 7th. Thank you for joining me and goodbye.
AFC Bournemouth vs Chelsea
FULL-TIME: BOURNEMOUTH 0-1 CHELSEA
AFC Bournemouth vs Chelsea
Could that save preserve the points for Chelsea? Sanchez once again gets down low to push behind a long-range effort this time from Unal who was given too much time to shoot on the edge of the box.
AFC Bournemouth vs Chelsea
Yellow Card Antoine Serlom Semenyo
AFC Bournemouth vs Chelsea
Billing fizzes a cross into the box and Colwill sticks a leg out and diverts the ball behind for a corner which Sanchez comes out and comfortably claims.
AFC Bournemouth vs Chelsea
Felix drags down Scott in the middle of the park and is shown a yellow card.
AFC Bournemouth vs Chelsea
The visitors have six minutes to hold on for three priceless points on the road.
AFC Bournemouth vs Chelsea
Semenyo has a shot blocked inside the penalty area. The Cherries still not giving up on salvaging a point.
AFC Bournemouth vs Chelsea
Yellow Card Renato Palma Veiga
