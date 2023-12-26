(PA)

Bournemouth host Fulham in the Premier League looking to build on their excellent run of results.

Adoni Iraola has inspired three successive wins for the Cherries, including a win behind Dominic Solanke’s hat-trick last time out at Nottingham Forest.

The Whites will want to bounce back after a defeat at home to Burnley last time out, and both sides will want the points to separate themselves from the relegation zone.

Alex Scott and Justin Kluivert both return to the starting line-up at the Vitality Stadium. While Raul Jimenez serves the final game of a three-match ban, so Rodrigo Muniz leads the line for the visitors.

Follow the latest action from the Premier League below and check out the latest odds and tips here.