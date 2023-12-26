Bournemouth vs Fulham LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more today
Follow all the action from Vitality Stadium
Bournemouth host Fulham in the Premier League looking to build on their excellent run of results.
Adoni Iraola has inspired three successive wins for the Cherries, including a win behind Dominic Solanke’s hat-trick last time out at Nottingham Forest.
The Whites will want to bounce back after a defeat at home to Burnley last time out, and both sides will want the points to separate themselves from the relegation zone.
Alex Scott and Justin Kluivert both return to the starting line-up at the Vitality Stadium. While Raul Jimenez serves the final game of a three-match ban, so Rodrigo Muniz leads the line for the visitors.
Follow the latest action from the Premier League below and check out the latest odds and tips here.
Bournemouth v Fulham starting line-ups
AFC Bournemouth: Neto, Smith, Zabarnyi, Senesi, Ouattara, Scott, Christie, Semenyo, Kluivert, Tavernier, Solanke.
Subs: Mepham, Aarons, Rothwell, Brooks, Sinisterra, Moore, Billing, Greenwood, Travers (g/k).
Fulham: Leno, Tete, Tosin, Bassey, Robinson, João Palhinha, Cairney, De Cordova-Reid, Pereira, Iwobi, Muniz Carvalho.
Subs: Wilson, Castagne, Reed, Lukic, Diop, Harris, Carlos Vinícius, Ballo-Touré, Rodák (g/k).
AFC Bournemouth vs Fulham
Ariola has made two changes from Bournemouth’s most recent fixture against Nottingham Forest, where the Cherries won 3-2 at The City Ground. In midfield, Lewis Cook misses out, with Scott coming into the starting XI. Elsewhere, Billing drops to the bench, with Kluivert earning a place in the team.
AFC Bournemouth vs Fulham
Meanwhile, Silva has also made two alterations from Fulham’s disappointing defeat at home to Burnley. At right-back, Tete comes in to replace Castagne, who drops to the bench. Further forward, Wilson is also named among the substitutes, with De Cordova-Reid coming into the starting XI.
AFC Bournemouth vs Fulham
FULHAM SUBS: Carlos Vinicius, Fode Ballo-Toure, Timothy Castagne, Issa Diop, Luke Harris, Sasa Lukic, Harrison Reed, Marek Rodak, Harry Wilson.
AFC Bournemouth vs Fulham
FULHAM (4-2-3-1): Bernd Leno; Antonee Robinson, Calvin Bassey, Tosin Adarabioyo, Kenny Tete; Tom Cairney, Joao Palhinha; Alex Iwobi, Andreas Pereira, Bobby De Cordova-Reid; Rodrigo Muniz.
AFC Bournemouth vs Fulham
BOURNEMOUTH SUBS: Max Aarons, Philip Billing, David Brooks, Ben Greenwood, Chris Mepham, Kieffer Moore, Joe Rothwell, Luis Sinisterra, Mark Travers.
AFC Bournemouth vs Fulham
BOURNEMOUTH (4-2-3-1): Neto; Dango Ouattara, Marcos Senesi, Illia Zabarnyi, Adam Smith; Ryan Christie, Alex Scott; Marcus Tavernier, Justin Kluivert, Antoine Semenyo; Dominic Solanke.
AFC Bournemouth vs Fulham
Fulham travel to Bournemouth looking to put an end to a disappointing run of games on the road. The Cottagers haven’t won away from home in the Premier League since the opening day of the season, leaving them without a win in their last eight away fixtures (D3 L5). Marco Silva’s side have lost their last three away matches while conceding at least three goals in each of those games. A win could see Fulham climb into the top half of the Premier League, leapfrogging today’s opponents, Wolves, and Chelsea into 10th place.
AFC Bournemouth vs Fulham
Bournemouth have enjoyed some impressive performances at the Vitality Stadium this season and have earned seven points from their last three home games in the Premier League (W2 D1). The Cherries have lost just one of their previous 12 league meetings with Fulham, with their only defeat coming back in 2019. Andoni Iraola’s side are yet to win a game in England’s top flight when playing on Boxing Day (D3 L2), so the South Coast club will be hoping they can break that curse in today’s fixture.
AFC Bournemouth vs Fulham
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Boxing Day Premier League fixture between Bournemouth and Fulham at the Vitality Stadium.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies