Premier League table-toppers Liverpool are aiming to extend their advantage over their title rivals as they travel to face Bournemouth this afternoon.

Manchester City’s win last weekend cut the gap at the top to just two points, with Arsenal’s thumping win over Crystal Palace yesterday putting them alongside City, but Liverpool can re-establish a more comfortable cushion with victory on the south coast.

Jurgen Klopp’s side have won their last four games in all competitions but will be wary of the danger their hosts pose, especially with talisman Mohamed Salah away at the Africa Cup of Nations and injuries to other key men such as Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Spearheaded by ex-Liverpool striker Dominic Solanke, Bournemouth had won four straight Premier League games themselves before a 3-1 defeat to Tottenham on New Year’s Eve and are generally enjoying an impressive first season under Andoni Iraola.

Follow all the action with our blog and get our Bournemouth v Liverpool tips and odds here: