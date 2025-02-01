Bournemouth v Liverpool LIVE: Team news and line-ups before major test for Premier League leaders
Can Liverpool’s march towards the title survive a testing trip to Bournemouth? Follow all the action from a huge Premier League clash at the Vitality Stadium
Liverpool face a major challenge in their title push today as they take on one of the Premier League’s most impressive overperformers this season in Bournemouth.
Andoni Iraola has worked wonders with the Cherries this season and victory here would lift them into the top four, for a few hours at least, as they battle Manchester City, Newcastle United and Chelsea for a place in Europe next season.
But that will be no easy task against Arne Slot’s Liverpool, who finished on top of the Champions League standings in midweek with a rotated side and arrive fresh on the south coast looking to extend their lead over Arsenal at the top of the table to nine points.
Follow the score and all the latest updates from Bournemouth v Liverpool below.
How to watch Bournemouth v Liverpool
Bournemouth vs Liverpool is due to kick off at 3pm GMT on Saturday 1 February at the Vitality Stadium.
The game is not live on television in the United Kingdom, but extended highlights will be available on Match of the Day. The programme airs on BBC One from 10.30pm GMT on Saturday evening.
Bournemouth v Liverpool
Liverpool will hope to continue their charge towards a Premier League title as they face a tough away trip to in-form Bournemouth.
Arne Slot’s side were beaten in midweek yet still topped the Champions League standings, and the Merseyside club hold a six-point advantage at the top of the table with one game still in hand.
They will be understandably wary, though, of a home team that have put five goals past Nottingham Forest and four past Newcastle in their last two league outings.
Andoni Iraola continues to do fine work on the south coast and will hope for another significant success here to boost their hopes of securing a European place.
Bournemouth v Liverpool
Hello and welcome along to live coverage of Bournemouth v Liverpool in the Premier League. We’ll have all the team news and build-up to kick-off at the Vitality Stadium right here.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments