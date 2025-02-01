Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Liveupdated

Bournemouth v Liverpool LIVE: Team news and line-ups before major test for Premier League leaders

Can Liverpool’s march towards the title survive a testing trip to Bournemouth? Follow all the action from a huge Premier League clash at the Vitality Stadium

Lawrence Ostlere
Saturday 01 February 2025 12:29 GMT
Comments
Close
Bournemouth a big one - Slot

Liverpool face a major challenge in their title push today as they take on one of the Premier League’s most impressive overperformers this season in Bournemouth.

Andoni Iraola has worked wonders with the Cherries this season and victory here would lift them into the top four, for a few hours at least, as they battle Manchester City, Newcastle United and Chelsea for a place in Europe next season.

But that will be no easy task against Arne Slot’s Liverpool, who finished on top of the Champions League standings in midweek with a rotated side and arrive fresh on the south coast looking to extend their lead over Arsenal at the top of the table to nine points.

Follow the score and all the latest updates from Bournemouth v Liverpool below.

Recommended

How to watch Bournemouth v Liverpool

Bournemouth vs Liverpool is due to kick off at 3pm GMT on Saturday 1 February at the Vitality Stadium.

The game is not live on television in the United Kingdom, but extended highlights will be available on Match of the Day. The programme airs on BBC One from 10.30pm GMT on Saturday evening.

Lawrence Ostlere1 February 2025 12:41

Bournemouth v Liverpool

Liverpool will hope to continue their charge towards a Premier League title as they face a tough away trip to in-form Bournemouth.

Arne Slot’s side were beaten in midweek yet still topped the Champions League standings, and the Merseyside club hold a six-point advantage at the top of the table with one game still in hand.

They will be understandably wary, though, of a home team that have put five goals past Nottingham Forest and four past Newcastle in their last two league outings.

Andoni Iraola continues to do fine work on the south coast and will hope for another significant success here to boost their hopes of securing a European place.

Lawrence Ostlere1 February 2025 12:33

Bournemouth v Liverpool

Hello and welcome along to live coverage of Bournemouth v Liverpool in the Premier League. We’ll have all the team news and build-up to kick-off at the Vitality Stadium right here.

Lawrence Ostlere1 February 2025 11:33

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in