Liverpool face a major challenge in their title push today as they take on one of the Premier League’s most impressive overperformers this season in Bournemouth.

Andoni Iraola has worked wonders with the Cherries this season and victory here would lift them into the top four, for a few hours at least, as they battle Manchester City, Newcastle United and Chelsea for a place in Europe next season.

But that will be no easy task against Arne Slot’s Liverpool, who finished on top of the Champions League standings in midweek with a rotated side and arrive fresh on the south coast looking to extend their lead over Arsenal at the top of the table to nine points.

